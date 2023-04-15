Experience the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan at Nathmal Ji ki Haveli

Visit Nathmal Ji ki Haveli was built in the late 19th century by two brothers, Hathi and Lulu, who were renowned architects of their time. The mansion was commissioned by the then Prime Minister of Jaisalmer, Maharawal Beri Sal, who wanted a residence for his Prime Minister, Nathmal.

Located in the heart of the golden city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Nathmal Ji ki Haveli is a beautiful and historic mansion that has been converted into a luxurious hotel. The Haveli is a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani architecture and modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for travelers looking for an authentic experience.

In this blog post, we will take you on a virtual tour of Nathmal Ji ki Haveli, giving you a glimpse of what to expect when you visit.

History of Nathmal Ji ki Haveli

The Haveli was built in the late 19th century by two brothers, Hathi and Lulu, who were renowned architects of their time. The mansion was commissioned by the then Prime Minister of Jaisalmer, Maharawal Beri Sal, who wanted a residence for his Prime Minister, Nathmal. The Haveli took around 22 years to complete and is a masterpiece of Rajasthani architecture.

Accommodation and Amenities

Nathmal Ji ki Haveli has 12 luxurious rooms, each with a unique decor that reflects the local culture and heritage. The rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, and Wi-Fi. The hotel also has a rooftop restaurant that serves delicious Rajasthani cuisine, giving you a taste of the local flavors.

Spa and Wellness

The hotel has a spa and wellness center that offers a range of services, including massages, body scrubs, and facials. The center is designed to provide guests with a relaxing and rejuvenating experience, making it the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring the city.

Swimming Pool

The hotel has a rooftop swimming pool that offers a breathtaking view of the city. The pool is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sun while sipping on a refreshing drink.

Activities and Attractions

Exploring Jaisalmer Fort

Jaisalmer Fort, also known as Sonar Qila, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Jaisalmer. The fort is located just a few minutes away from the hotel, making it an ideal destination for guests who want to explore the city's rich history and culture.

Camel safari

A trip to Jaisalmer is incomplete without experiencing a camel safari in the Thar Desert. The hotel offers camel safaris that take you through the sand dunes and give you a chance to experience the local culture and traditions.

Folk music and dance

The hotel also organizes folk music and dance performances that showcase the vibrant and colorful culture of Rajasthan. The performances take place in the hotel's courtyard, giving guests a chance to immerse themselves in the local culture.

Nathmal Ji ki Haveli is a perfect destination for travelers looking to experience the rich culture and heritage of Rajasthan. The hotel's luxurious accommodations, modern amenities, and traditional decor make it an ideal place to stay while exploring the city's attractions. Whether you want to relax and unwind or explore the city's vibrant culture, Nathmal Ji ki Haveli has something for everyone.