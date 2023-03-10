Experience the mountain miracle: Spend 2 eventful days in Phugtal Gompa in Jammu and Kashmir

If you're looking for a unique and off-the-beaten-path weekend escape, look no further than Phugtal Gompa in Jammu & Kashmir. With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and peaceful atmosphere, it's the perfect destination for a quick break from the city.
Are you looking for a unique weekend escape that will take you off the beaten path? Look no further than Phugtal Gompa in Jammu & Kashmir! This ancient Buddhist monastery is located in a remote valley in the Ladakh region and offers a truly unforgettable experience. With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and peaceful atmosphere, Phugtal Gompa is the perfect destination for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Getting There
Phugtal Gompa is located about 300 km from Leh, the capital of Ladakh. The easiest way to get there is by road, either in your own vehicle or by hiring a taxi. The journey takes around 8-9 hours, but the scenic views along the way make it well worth it. Alternatively, you can take a shared taxi or bus from Leh to Padum, the main town in Zanskar, and then trek to Phugtal Gompa.
Accommodation
There are limited options for accommodation near Phugtal Gompa, but the monastery itself offers basic lodging for visitors. Alternatively, you can stay in Padum or nearby villages and make a day trip to Phugtal Gompa.
Things to do
Phugtal Gompa offers a truly unique and immersive experience for visitors. Some of the highlights include:
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
