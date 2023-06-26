Experience an amazing Titanic-themed holiday in Newfoundland, Canada

From the 700-kilometer long Titanic Trail in Newfoundland, Canada to the Cape Race Lighthouse, which was the first to spot the Titanic's distress flares, here's a look at the best way to explore the history of the Titanic off shore.

Newfoundland is a province in eastern Canada that is known for its rugged coastline, stunning natural beauty, and rich history. The province is the closest landmass to the where the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. The Titanic was considered unsinkable, but foundered in frigid Atlantic waters off Newfoundland after striking an iceberg. About 700 passengers survived in lifeboats, but some 1,500 perished in the sinking.

The Titanic Trail is a 700-kilometer (435-mile) driving route that takes visitors to some of the most important Titanic landmarks in the province. The trail includes stops at the town of St John's, where the Titanic's last distress call was received; the Cape Race Lighthouse, which was the first to spot the ship's distress flares; and the town of Heart's Content, where the first wireless messages about the Titanic's sinking were received.