Exciting journeys between hill destinations and remote locations of Uttarakhand

By Sanhita Baruah

Barsu is located a short distance from Harsil, and it is from there that the trail to Dayara Bugyal departs. In this region of the Himalayas, this bugyal is the largest of its kind.

Two distinct varieties of Uttarakhand exist. Tourists visit readily accessible hill destinations like Mussoorie, Nainital, Almora, and Lansdowne, while backpackers visit more remote locations.

If you go on road journeys through both types of Uttarakhand, you will be led to the same conclusion: tourism hotspots are more likely to be tourist traps than authentic local experiences.

In contrast, the interior regions of Uttarakhand are peaceful and tidy, have delicious local cuisine, and provide a genuine getaway from the noise and chaos of the metropolis. However, getting here is tough; it's simpler to do it on a 2-wheeler than a four.

Munsiyari

It doesn't matter whether you're coming from Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Agra, or Chandigarh; Munsiyari is the furthest town in Uttarakhand. It is 630 kilometres from Delhi or around two days of leisurely cycling (about 8 hours).

While hotels in Kausani, Binsar, and Mukteshwar boast of having the greatest vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas, guests in Munsiyari will feel as if they can reach out and touch the mountains from their rooms.

The day-long hike to Khaliya summit, where you can see the Himalayas from every angle, is an absolute must. The route between Jauljibi to Madkote, for example, winds its way through the jungle and goes directly under a series of waterfalls.

Gangotri

While just 530 kilometres separate Gangotri from Delhi, it will still take you at most a day or a half to go there from the capital. However, if you rent a motorbike and take advantage of the excellent NH34 in Uttarakhand, you can complete the trip in a single day.

Compared to the isolated locations that come before the pilgrimage town of Gangotri, Gangotri is quite busy. Harsil is one such place; from there, you can view the three peaks of Bandarpunch (where, according to tradition, Lord Hanuman doused his flaming tail), Swargarohini (the ladder to heaven that the Pandavas used), and Kalanag, all in the same picture.

ALSO READ | Top 5 beaches in the world to kickback and relax

Barsu is located a short distance from Harsil, and it is from there that the trail to Dayara Bugyal departs. In this region of the Himalayas, this bugyal is the largest of its kind.

In all seriousness, the region of Uttarakhand has earned the name ‘Devbhoomi,’ or ‘Land of the Gods.’ Everywhere you look, you'll be captivated by the stunning natural scenery. Most of the state's scenic attractions, from snowy mountains to lush valleys, are accessible by car or hiking route.