Escape to the Beach: A guide to spending a wild weekend away in Juhu

Juhu is the perfect destination for a quick escape from the city and offers the chance to relax on the beach, indulge in delicious local cuisine, and take part in a range of activities and adventures.
If you're looking for a quick escape from the city, there's no better place to head to than Juhu beach. Located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, Juhu is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike and is the perfect place to spend a relaxing 36 hours. From soaking up the sun on the beach to indulging in delicious local cuisine, there's plenty to keep you entertained in Juhu.
Arrival and Accommodation
Juhu is easily accessible from Mumbai by road, and there are plenty of taxis and public transport options available to get you there. Once you arrive, you'll find a range of accommodation options to choose from, including hotels, resorts, and guesthouses. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or something a little more luxurious, there's something to suit all tastes and budgets in Juhu.
Activities and Adventures
One of the main draws of Juhu is, of course, its stunning beach, and this is the perfect place to start your 36 hours in the area. Soak up the sun, swim in the Arabian Sea, or simply relax on the sand and take in the breathtaking views.
If you're looking for a little more action, there are plenty of water sports available, including jet skiing, parasailing, and windsurfing. Alternatively, you can head out on a dolphin-watching tour, which is a popular activity in Juhu and offers the chance to see these magnificent creatures up close.
Day 1: Arrival and Beach Activities
Day 1: Food and Culture
Day 2: Wildlife and Adventure
Food and Drink
Juhu is known for its street food, and there are plenty of local vendors serving up delicious snacks and drinks. From chaat and pav bhaji to vada pav and pani puri, there's something to suit all tastes and appetites. For a more formal dining experience, there are plenty of restaurants serving up local and international cuisine, so you won't go hungry during your 36 hours in Juhu.
Juhu is the perfect destination for a quick escape from the city and offers the chance to relax on the beach, indulge in delicious local cuisine, and take part in a range of activities and adventures. So pack your sunscreen, grab your beach bag, and head to Juhu for a wild 36 hours by the sea.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
