Enjoy the hills, cool climate, good food and more in Munnar

Munnar is a popular hill station located in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Known for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and cool climate, Munnar is a popular destination for tourists looking to escape the heat and enjoy some scenic beauty. But did you know that Munnar also has a thriving nightlife? Let's explore the food, beverages and other fun activites to enjoy in Munnar after dark.

Dining in Munnar

Munnar offers a range of dining options for those looking to experience the local flavours. From traditional Kerala cuisine to international dishes, there's something for everyone. Some of the must-try dishes in Munnar include appam and stew, a type of fermented rice pancake served with a coconut-based stew, and fish curry, a spicy and flavourful dish made with fresh local fish.

For those with a sweet tooth, the local dessert, payasam, is a must-try. Made with milk, sugar, and a variety of ingredients such as vermicelli, rice, or fruit, payasam is a rich and satisfying dessert that will leave you feeling full and happy.

Drinks in Munnar

Munnar is known for its tea plantations and is a great place to sample some of the best tea in the world. From black tea to green tea, there's something for everyone. In addition to tea, Munnar also offers a range of alcoholic beverages, including local specialties like toddy, a type of palm wine, and fenny, a type of distilled liquor made from fermented fruit.

For those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, Munnar has plenty to offer as well. From fresh juices to traditional Indian drinks like masala chai, you'll find something to quench your thirst and satisfy your taste buds.

Nightlife in Munnar

Munnar has a lively and vibrant nightlife, with plenty of options for those looking for a good time. From bars and clubs to live music venues, there's something for everyone. One popular spot is the Munnar Club, a social club that offers a range of activities, including a bar, restaurant, and live music performances.

For those looking for a more laid-back experience, there are plenty of cafes and lounges that offer a relaxed atmosphere and a chance to unwind and enjoy a drink or two. And for those looking for a bit of adventure, there are plenty of outdoor activities to try, including trekking and camping, that are perfect for the cool nights in Munnar.

Munnar has a thriving nightlife, offering plenty of options for food, drinks, and fun. Whether you're looking to enjoy a night out with friends or simply unwind and relax, Munnar has something for everyone. So, pack your bags and head to Munnar for an unforgettable experience!