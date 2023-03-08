Enjoy a wild weekend in scenic Osian: Here's how you can make it a memorable journey

Osian is a hidden gem in Rajasthan that offers a perfect blend of culture, history, and nature. With its stunning architecture, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, it's a must-visit destination for anyone.

Osian is a small town in Rajasthan that is known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning architecture. It is located about 65 km from Jodhpur and is a popular destination for travelers looking to explore the desert landscape and experience the vibrant Rajasthani culture. If you have just 36 hours to spare, here's a guide on how to make the most of your time in Osian.

Day 1

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Sachiya Mata Temple, which is located about 1 km from the town center. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Sachiya and is known for its stunning architecture and intricate carvings.

Afternoon: Head to the Osian Sand Dunes, which are located about 13 km from the town center. The sand dunes offer a stunning view of the desert landscape and are the perfect spot for a camel safari or a jeep ride.

Evening: End your day with a visit to the Kali Temple, which is located in the heart of Osian. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Kali and is known for its beautiful architecture and serene surroundings.

Day 2

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Jain Temples, which are located about 1 km from the town center. The temples are dedicated to various Jain Tirthankaras and are known for their stunning architecture and intricate carvings.

Afternoon: Head to the Osian Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located about 4 km from the town center. The sanctuary is home to a variety of wildlife, including desert foxes, chinkaras, and blackbucks.

Evening: End your trip with a visit to the Osian Market, which is located in the town center. The market offers a range of traditional Rajasthani handicrafts, including pottery, textiles, and jewelry.

Accommodation

Osian offers a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. You can choose from guesthouses, homestays, and resorts, many of which offer stunning views of the desert landscape. Some popular options include the Osian Desert Camp, the Registhan Guest House, and the Hotel Raj Palace.

Getting Around

The best way to explore Osian is by hiring a taxi or a private vehicle. You can also take public transport, which includes buses and shared taxis, but these can be crowded and uncomfortable.

What to Pack

When packing for your 36-hour trip to Osian, there are a few essential items to bring:

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen and a hat

Insect repellent

A camera to capture the stunning views

Warm clothing for cooler evenings

Osian is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of culture, history, and nature. With its stunning architecture, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the desert landscape and experience the vibrant Rajasthani culture. So pack your bags and head to Osian for an unforgettable 36-hour trip that you'll cherish for a lifetime.