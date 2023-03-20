Encountering the blissful land: Spending 2 precious days in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar's rich history, culture, and food are a testament to the enduring spirit of its people. If you're planning a trip to Punjab, make sure to add Amritsar to your itinerary, and you won't be disappointed.

Amritsar, the cultural hub of Punjab, is a city that takes visitors back to the pages of history, where every street and corner has a story to tell. The city is famous for its iconic Golden Temple, which is considered the holiest of all Sikh shrines, attracting millions of devotees from across the globe every year. But there's more to Amritsar than just the Golden Temple. From mouth-watering food to stunning historical sites, this city has something for everyone.

Here is a rundown of how to spend 2 precious days in Amritsar, encountering its blissful land.

Day 1: Exploring the Iconic Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh

On the first day, dedicate your time to exploring the iconic Golden Temple, which is the heart and soul of the city. The temple complex is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of unity and equality. The temple is made of gold and sits in the middle of a sacred pool of water called the Amrit Sarovar, which is said to have healing powers.

After offering prayers and experiencing the tranquil ambience of the temple, indulge yourselves in the community kitchen or langar, where thousands of devotees are fed every day, irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion. The food is delicious, and the experience of sitting alongside people from different backgrounds, and sharing a meal, was truly humbling.

ALSO READ | Exploring unconventional places to sleep: From private villas to treehouses

Next up, visit the Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden that houses a memorial to commemorate the massacre of unarmed civilians by the British Indian Army in 1919. The garden has a sombre and emotional atmosphere, as it serves as a reminder of India's struggle for freedom and the sacrifices made by its people.

Day 2: Discovering the Cultural and Culinary Delights of Amritsar

On the second day, decide to delve into the cultural and culinary delights of Amritsar. They started by visiting the Partition Museum, which tells the story of India's partition and the traumatic events that followed. The museum's exhibits and stories were both informative and emotional, giving a glimpse into the pain and suffering of the people who experienced the partition first-hand.

Next up, you must visit Khalsa College, which is known for its stunning architecture and historical significance. The college was established in 1892 to promote Sikh education and culture, and it still serves that purpose today. The college's main building, built in the Indo-Saracenic style, is a masterpiece of architecture and design.

No trip to Amritsar is complete without indulging in its mouth-watering food. You must try some of the city's most famous delicacies, such as Amritsari Kulcha, Chole Bhature, and Lassi, which left them wanting more. The food is a perfect blend of spices and flavours that are sure to tantalise anyone's taste buds.

A 2-day trip to Amritsar was a soul-stirring experience that left them with memories that will last a lifetime. The city's rich history, culture, and food are a testament to the enduring spirit of its people. If you're planning a trip to Punjab, make sure to add Amritsar to your itinerary, and you won't be disappointed.