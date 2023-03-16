Encounter the Beauty: Spend 2 precious days in Chikmangalur, India's Coffee Land

Chikmangalur offers visitors a unique experience of nature, history, and culture. Visitors can explore its coffee plantations, ancient temples, and local culture, making it an ideal destination for an immersive vacation.
Chikmangalur, a district in the Indian state of Karnataka, is a hidden gem that offers visitors a unique experience of nature, history, and culture. The district is known for its sprawling coffee plantations, scenic hills, and ancient temples. Here's a rundown of what you can expect when visiting Chikmangalur.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zee 5 says it will “learn from competition” before deciding restrictions on password sharing
Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence
Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day
Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explore the coffee plantations
Chikmangalur is known as India's coffee land and is home to several coffee plantations that stretch over acres of land. Visitors can take a tour of these plantations and learn about the coffee-making process.
Visit Mullayanagiri Peak
Mullayanagiri Peak is the highest peak in the district and offers visitors a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape. The peak is surrounded by coffee plantations and dense forests, making it a popular trekking destination.
Check out the coffee museum
The Coffee Museum is located in the town of Chikmangalur and is dedicated to showcasing the history and culture of coffee production in the region. Visitors can learn about the different varieties of coffee grown in the district and the process of making coffee.
Visit ancient temples
Chikmangalur is also known for its ancient temples that date back to the Hoysala period. Visitors can explore these temples and admire their intricate carvings and architectural design.
Visit Kudremukh National Park
Kudremukh National Park is located in the western part of the district and is home to several ancient temples. The park is also a popular trekking destination, offering visitors a chance to explore its rich flora and fauna.
Visit Belavadi Temple
The Belavadi Temple, located in the town of Belavadi, is an ancient temple that dates back to the Hoysala period. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and is a popular destination for history and culture enthusiasts.
Experience the local culture
Chikmangalur is known for its unique culture, which is a blend of different traditions and customs. Visitors can experience the local culture by participating in various cultural events and festivals.
Experience Jatre
Jatre is a popular festival celebrated in the district, which involves traditional dance and music performances. Visitors can witness this festival and experience the local culture firsthand.
Indulge in local cuisine
Chikmangalur is known for its delicious local cuisine, which includes a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Visitors can sample some of the district's most famous delicacies, such as Akki Rotti, Bisi Bele Bath, and Mutton Pulao.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Mar 16, 2023 4:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!