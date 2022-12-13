En route to Varanasi: Itinerary for the holy city

Holy and ancient, Varanasi is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited settlements. Varanasi is one of a kind due to its intensity, entertainment value, and eccentricity. Whatever your reason for visiting, these four activities will offer you a taste of what makes Varanasi stand apart from the other major cities in India.

Varanasi is the first stop for tourists in India who are tired of the usual tourist traps. The state capital of Uttar Pradesh is located in the north of India, near the banks of the Ganges River.

Holy and ancient, this city is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited settlements. Varanasi is one of a kind due to its intensity, entertainment value, and eccentricity. You won't find a city that can make you feel equal parts amused, overwhelmed, and contemplative like Varanasi. Whatever your reason for visiting, these four activities will offer you a taste of what makes Varanasi stand apart from the other major cities in India.

1) Get lost in the labyrinth of streets

A maze of lanes so small that two individuals cannot walk side by side runs parallel to the Ganges throughout the city. These streets are so crooked and winding that even with the aid of Google Maps, you are likely to get disoriented and lost throughout your stay.

Filmmakers, poets, writers, philosophers, and photographers have all come here looking for ideas. The streets have a vintage allure because of the buildings' rough appearance. Old homes, ruined mosques, lost temples, and historic institutions may be found around every corner.

2) The Stunning Beauty of the Ganga Aarti

The Ganga Aarti takes place nightly at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and the crowds begin to gather each nightfall as the sun goes down. The ceremony starts with the lighting of a row of tiered diyas and the chanting of priests in orange robes. The aarti begins with the ringing bells and continues with music, colour, and flames. The priests then begin to move the lights in time to the music.

If you're looking for a visually stunning religious event, go no further than the Ganga aarti. Every tourist in Varanasi should make it a point to see this event, and not only because of its religious significance. Locals, enthusiasts, and visitors from other countries all converge in the area. Getting to the venue early to get a good viewing area is highly recommended.

3) Visit many temples in one day

Within the city limits of Varanasi, you may find some of the over 2,000 temples that dot the city. In Kashi, the Vishwanath Temple stands out as the most famous of the bunch. Throughout its turbulent history, the temple has been repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt. It continues to this day to be one of the holiest places in all of Hinduism. Annapurna, Sankat Mochan, Bharat Mata, and Tulsi Manas temples are a few more worth seeing. Each one has a unique feel, therefore you should try to visit as many as possible.

4) See the largest university campus in Asia

Known as the "City of Scholars," Varanasi has earned its moniker. In a city with such a large population, it is only natural that Asia's largest university would be located there. Banaras Hindu University, established over a century ago, is sometimes referred to as the "Oxford of the east." In sharp contrast to the densely packed metropolis, the expansive university campus is full of broad, tree-lined streets and plenty of greenery. The New Vishwanath Temple, a rose garden, the Bharat Kala Bhavan, and more can all be found inside the grounds. The institution also often presents public events, such as gallery shows, exhibits, and theater productions, frequently at no cost to the general public.

