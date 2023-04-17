En route to splendour: Spending 2 precious days in Murshidabad

Murshidabad is a city that is steeped in history and culture, and it offers a unique glimpse into the past. With its magnificent palaces, museums, and mosques, it is a destination that is not to be missed.

Located on the banks of the Bhagirathi River, Murshidabad is a historically rich city in West Bengal, India. Once the capital of Bengal during the Mughal era, it was later ruled by the British East India Company. Murshidabad is now a popular tourist destination, known for its magnificent monuments, palaces, and temples. In this article, we will explore the top attractions and experiences in Murshidabad for a two-day trip.

Day 1

Visit Hazarduari Palace Museum

Start your day by visiting the grand Hazarduari Palace Museum, which literally translates to "a palace with a thousand doors". Built-in the 19th Century, this palace is a splendid example of Indo-European architecture. It houses a vast collection of antiques, including weapons, paintings, manuscripts, and armour.

Explore Katra Masjid

Next, head to Katra Masjid, one of the oldest mosques in the region, built by Nawab Murshid Quli Khan. It has a unique architecture that combines Islamic and Hindu elements. It is said that the mosque's construction materials were brought from the ruins of the ancient city of Gaur.

Visit the Nawab's Heritage Home

After lunch, visit the Nawab's Heritage Home, which was once the residence of the Nawab of Murshidabad. It is a typical example of Bengali architecture, with spacious courtyards and intricately carved wooden doors and windows. The house is now a museum that displays a rich collection of artefacts related to Nawab's life.

Day 2

Explore the Nizamat Imambara

On the second day, start your exploration with a visit to the Nizamat Imambara, a grand mosque and a prime example of Mughal architecture. The mosque has a large central hall that can accommodate over 10,000 worshippers. The interior is decorated with beautiful chandeliers and intricate designs.

Visit the Katgola Palace

Next, head to Katgola Palace, which is considered one of the finest examples of Bengal architecture. The palace was built in the 19th Century by a wealthy merchant family, and it is now a museum that displays the family's art collections, furniture, and other artefacts.

Take a Boat Ride on the Bhagirathi River

End your trip by taking a boat ride on the Bhagirathi River, which flows through Murshidabad. The river offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, and you can see some of the city's famous landmarks from the boat. You can also enjoy a scenic sunset over the river.

Murshidabad is a city that is steeped in history and culture, and it offers a unique glimpse into the past. With its magnificent palaces, museums, and mosques, it is a destination that is not to be missed. Whether you are a history buff, an art lover, or simply looking for a peaceful getaway, Murshidabad is the perfect place to spend a few days.