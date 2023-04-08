En route to serenity: Spending 2 precious days celebrating Easter in Goa

Spending two days celebrating Easter in Goa is a beautiful way to connect with your spirituality, relax, and soak in the stunning surroundings.

If you're looking for a serene and soulful way to spend the Easter weekend, Goa is the perfect destination. The state is known for its picturesque beaches, vibrant culture, and unique Easter traditions. Here is a two-day itinerary that will take you on a spiritual journey as you celebrate Easter in Goa.

Day 1: Good Friday

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the historic Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. The church is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for housing the remains of St. Francis Xavier. The church is known for its beautiful architecture and serene atmosphere, making it the perfect place for quiet contemplation.

Afternoon: Head to one of the many beaches in Goa for some downtime. Take a dip in the ocean, soak up some sun, and recharge your batteries. Later in the day, attend the Sorrowful Procession, which takes place in churches across Goa. The procession includes a re-enactment of Jesus carrying the cross, with devotees walking in a procession carrying candles and singing hymns.

Evening: End the day with a visit to one of the many restaurants in Goa that offer traditional Easter meals. Sorpotel, Sannas, and Vindaloo are some of the dishes that you can expect to find on the menu. After dinner, attend the Burning of Judas, a symbolic ritual that involves burning an effigy of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus.

Day 2: Easter Sunday

Morning: Start your day with a visit to one of the many churches in Goa that offer the Fonna Kacheri program, a unique music program that features a fusion of Western classical and Indian music. The program is a beautiful way to start your Easter Sunday and will put you in a meditative and peaceful state of mind.

Afternoon: Head to one of the many markets in Goa for some souvenir shopping. The Anjuna Flea Market is one of the most famous markets in Goa and is known for its handmade crafts, jewellery, and clothing. After shopping, take a stroll along the beach and soak in the stunning views.

Evening: End your Easter weekend with a sunset cruise on the Mandovi River. The cruise will take you past some of the most iconic landmarks in Goa, including the Adil Shah Palace and the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. The cruise also includes a traditional Goan dance performance, making it the perfect way to end your Easter weekend.

