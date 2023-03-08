En route to Enchantment: Spending 36 hours in Ziro Valley

Serene, picturesque, and inspiring are three words to describe Ziro Valley. This quaint town will win you over with its magical scenery, lush greenery, and tranquil setting.

Ziro Valley is a hidden gem nestled amidst the lush green hills of Arunachal Pradesh, waiting to be explored. The valley is home to the Apatani tribe known for their unique traditions and customs, as well as stunning landscapes and natural beauty.

Only have 36 hours to spare? Here is a quick guide on how to make the most of your time in this magical place.

Day 1

Morning: Begin your day with a visit to the Tarin Fish Farm, located just 6 km from Ziro. The farm is set amidst a beautiful landscape of paddy fields, and you can spend some time fishing or simply soaking in the serene surroundings.

Afternoon: Head back to Ziro town and visit the Apatani Tribal Museum which provides insights into the culture and traditions of the Apatani tribe. The museum has a fascinating collection of artifacts, including traditional costumes, ornaments, and household items.

Evening: End your day with a visit to the Ziro Valley Viewpoint which offers panoramic views of the valley and its surrounding hills. The sunset from this viewpoint is truly magical, and it's the perfect spot to capture some stunning photographs.

Day 2

Morning: Start your day early and head to the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, located around 32 km from Ziro. The sanctuary is home to a variety of wildlife, including the clouded leopard, Asiatic black bear, and red panda. You can take a trek through the sanctuary and soak in the natural beauty of the area.

Afternoon: Return to Ziro and visit Hong village, known for its unique architecture and preservation of the Apatani culture. You can walk through the village and see the traditional bamboo and thatch houses, as well as the Apatani women with their distinctive nose plugs.

Evening: End your trip with a visit to the Hapoli Bazaar, the main market in Ziro. You can shop for traditional handicrafts and souvenirs as well as sample the local cuisine, which includes dishes like bamboo shoot pickles, smoked pork, and fish curry.

Accommodation

Ziro Valley offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. You can choose from homestays, guesthouses, and resorts, many of which offer stunning views of the valley and its surroundings. Some popular options include the Siiro Resort, Blue Pine Hotel, and Ziro Valley Resort.

Getting Around

The best way to explore Ziro Valley is by hiring a taxi or a private vehicle. You can also take public transport, which includes buses and shared taxis, but these can be crowded and uncomfortable.

What to Pack

When packing for your 36-hour trip to Ziro Valley, there are a few essential items you need to bring:

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen and a hat

Insect repellent

Warm clothing for cooler evenings

A camera to capture the stunning views

Ziro Valley is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves nature, culture, and adventure. With its stunning landscapes, unique traditions, and welcoming people, it offers a perfect getaway from the chaos of city life. So, pack your bags and head to Ziro Valley for an unforgettable 36-hour trip that you'll cherish for a lifetime!