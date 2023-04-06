En route to astonishment: Spending 2 precious days in Amarkantak

Amarkantak is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. It's the perfect destination for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a quick escape from the city.

If you're looking for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, Amarkantak is the perfect destination for you. This small town, situated at an altitude of 1065 metres, is surrounded by the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges and is the source of the Narmada River, making it a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus.

Day 1: Exploring the Natural Beauty of Amarkantak

Start your day by visiting the Narmada Kund, which is believed to be the origin of the holy river Narmada. The kund is surrounded by dense forests, and the water here is crystal clear, making it an ideal spot for a quick dip. Next, head to the Sonmuda, which is a magnificent waterfall that falls from a height of 100 feet. The waterfall is surrounded by lush green forests, and the view is simply breathtaking.

After spending the morning in the lap of nature, it's time to visit the famous temples of Amarkantak. The town is home to several ancient temples, including the Narmada Temple, which is dedicated to the goddess Narmada. The temple has a peaceful ambience and is a must-visit for anyone interested in Hindu mythology. The other famous temples in the town include the Shri Yantra Temple, the Dudh Dhara Temple, and the Kapil Dhara Temple.

Day 2: Trekking and Sightseeing in Amarkantak

On the second day, start your morning with a trek to the Kabir Chabutra, which is a small platform on a hilltop that is believed to be the spot where the famous saint Kabir spent some time meditating. The trek to the top is a bit challenging, but the stunning view from the top makes it worth the effort.

Next, head to the Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a 500-square-kilometre protected area located about 35 kilometres from Amarkantak. The sanctuary is home to several species of flora and fauna, including tigers, leopards, and elephants. You can take a jeep safari or a guided trek to explore the sanctuary.

In the evening, visit the Mai Ki Bagiya, which is a beautiful garden located near the Narmada Temple. The garden is well-manicured and has several flowering plants and trees. It's the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day of trekking and sightseeing.

Getting to Amarkantak:

The nearest airport to Amarkantak is Jabalpur, which is about 240 kilometres away. The town is also well-connected by road, and you can take a bus or hire a taxi from Jabalpur or other nearby towns.

Amarkantak is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. It's the perfect destination for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a quick escape from the city. With its stunning waterfalls, ancient temples, and dense forests, Amarkantak is sure to leave you spellbound. So, pack your bags, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey to this picturesque town.