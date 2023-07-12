The Nagriwari Eco Park in Kupwara is the most popular. It is home to a variety of trees and plants, including deodar, pine, and walnut. Visitors can enjoy a number of activities in the park, such as boating, fishing, and can go trekking.

Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to a number of eco-parks that are quickly becoming popular tourist destinations. These parks offer visitors a chance to experience the beauty of Kashmir Valley while learning about the region's rich biodiversity.

One of the most popular eco-parks in Kupwara is the Nagriwari Eco Park. Located in Hatmulla area of the district, the park is home to a variety of trees and plants, including deodar, pine, and walnut. Visitors can also enjoy a number of activities in the park, such as boating, fishing, and can go trekking.

The Nagriwari Eco Park in Hatmulla, the Kairwan Eco-Park in Dever, and the Satbaran Eco-Park in Lastiyal Kalaroose are the most known. These locations have swiftly risen to the top of the list for ecotourists and anyone interested in discovering the region's rich biodiversity. The Kupwara district's famous eco-parks have seen a meteoric rise in attendance as the summer tourist season has taken off. Daily, thousands of residents, families, students, and eco-enthusiasts visit these parks, seeking refuge in the verdant surroundings and pleasant temperatures provided by the Kamraj forest's slopes.

Also read:

Officials from the Forest Department estimate that each month, an average of 50,000 locals visit these eco-parks, fostering a prosperous environment that supports more than 110 rural households. Located in Compartment 82/M, Nagriwari Eco-Park is 7 ha in size and has well manicured conifer trees, medicinal plants, beautiful flora, and native bushes.

Also read: Visit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields

Nagriwari Eco-Park is a great place for nature lovers and adventurers to relax and learn about the outdoors because of its forested location, open classrooms, and informative signs. Visitors may take in the park's natural splendor and tranquility via peaceful strolls, birding, and photography. This park, which was created as part of the Green India Mission, attracts 15,000 people per month and directly supports 65 households.

With its 18 acres of woodland near Anderbugh Lolab, Kairwan Eco-Park is a paradise for nature lovers in search of picturesque vistas and verdant fields. Guided nature walks, birding, and photography provide nature-based entertainment, while adventure camps delight guests with thrilling activities like zip lining and wall climbing. Established under the CAMPA plan, the Kairwan Eco-Park receives an average of 10,000 visitors per month throughout the summer. This provides 20 households with sustainable means of subsistence.

Tourists are flocking to the area of Satbaran Eco Park because of its proximity to the world-famous Satbaran Caves. Because of the park's attractive setting and the surrounding caverns, it receives a constant flow of tourists. Approximately 12,000 people visit Satbaran Eco-Park every month because it is a fantastic place to go camping, hiking, sightseeing, and other adventurous pursuits. Eco-friendly pursuits open to guests include rock climbing, guided nature hikes, birding, and photography. Twenty-five households will benefit from the establishment of this park under the CAMPA program.

Also read: Budha Amarnath Yatra to begin from August 18

Beyond these parks, the Forest Service is also dedicated to the growth of ecotourism. Affan-Amri, Dever, and Kailwan-Trimukhan-Top are just a few of the hiking trails that have been established so that visitors may experience the region's unspoiled natural beauty. The government hopes that by making these pathways more accessible, they may draw in visitors from all around the world.

Kamraj's divisional forest officer (DFO), Zahid Aslam Mughal, recently discussed the importance of ecotourism in maintaining the local ecosystem and fostering long-term forest growth. Ecotourism, he said, is important because it not only educates people about environmental issues, but benefits the local community economically, socially, and culturally.

We've seen firsthand how productive ecotourism parks and similar infrastructure projects can be. According to Kamraj, "in the current financial year 2023-24, we want to establish five additional eco-parks, including Shadipora, Chak Natnussa, Lalpora, Sogam, and Hemal Warnow, under the Green India Mission and CAMPA.

Kamraj Forest Division is demonstrating the potential for peace between humans and the natural world via its dedication to preservation, sustainable means of subsistence, and exciting eco-tourism opportunities. Tourists in search of peace and beauty can find both in these eco-parks, which also spur local economies and give residents a voice in decision-making. As more individuals sign up for this green excursion, Kamraj Forest Division might become a role model for ecotourism programs all throughout India.