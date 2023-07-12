The Nagriwari Eco Park in Kupwara is the most popular. It is home to a variety of trees and plants, including deodar, pine, and walnut. Visitors can enjoy a number of activities in the park, such as boating, fishing, and can go trekking.

Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to a number of eco-parks that are quickly becoming popular tourist destinations. These parks offer visitors a chance to experience the beauty of Kashmir Valley while learning about the region's rich biodiversity.

One of the most popular eco-parks in Kupwara is the Nagriwari Eco Park. Located in Hatmulla area of the district, the park is home to a variety of trees and plants, including deodar, pine, and walnut. Visitors can also enjoy a number of activities in the park, such as boating, fishing, and can go trekking.

The Nagriwari Eco Park in Hatmulla, the Kairwan Eco-Park in Dever, and the Satbaran Eco-Park in Lastiyal Kalaroose are the most known. These locations have swiftly risen to the top of the list for ecotourists and anyone interested in discovering the region's rich biodiversity. The Kupwara district's famous eco-parks have seen a meteoric rise in attendance as the summer tourist season has taken off. Daily, thousands of residents, families, students, and eco-enthusiasts visit these parks, seeking refuge in the verdant surroundings and pleasant temperatures provided by the Kamraj forest's slopes.