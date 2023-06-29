Don't miss Duomo di Milano when visiting the style capital of the World: Here are some travel tips

The Milan Cathedral is a must-visit destination in Milan, Italy. It has an audio tour service available for visitors who wish to learn about the structure's history and design. Visitors can rent audio guides at the church's main entrance.

Milan, often regarded as the "Style Capital of the World", is included in the list of 100 must-see destinations. Madonnina, a 14-foot-tall golden statue of Mother Mary welcomes tourists to Milan. In Milan, Duomo Milano can be reached just by looking in the direction of the Cathedral, which has long inspired awe and respect among Milanese and has been a valuable in teaching visitors the city's past, present, and future accomplishments and Christian values.

One of Milan's most recognisable features is Duomo di Milano, the country's largest Gothic-style cathedral. Over 3000 sculptures decorate the Cathedral and its rooftop and Baptistery, making it an absolute must-see for every visitor. More than 600 years were spent building the magnificent structure, which serves as the cathedral of the Archbishop of Milan. The Duomo, the city's most recognisable landmark, is in the center of Piazza del Duomo and offers stunning views of the surrounding area, including the Italian Alps, from its upper levels. Here, in one convenient location, are all the details you need to plan a visit to the Milan Duomo and save money on entry.

Features of Milan's Duomo