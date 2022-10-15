Do you want to bask in the glory of the snow-capped ranges? Top 3 Himalayan retreats you need to visit

By Sanhita Baruah

Mini Perched atop a hill, facing a green canopy of tall trees, Wildflower Hall provides a great view of the mountains.

Are you planning for a quiet, intimate getaway with your loved ones? Do you want to go up the Himalayas, bask in the glory of the snow-capped ranges and find new meaning to life? Look no further. In this article, we go over the top three stays for your Himalayan retreat.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla

The resort , owned and operated by Oberoi Hotels, offers a visual and spiritual treat to its guests. Perched atop a hill, facing a green canopy of tall trees, the hotel provides a great view of the mountains. Once you book and reserve your stay, the hotel arranges for a car to pick you up from the nearest stop and bring you to the property. The staff are welcoming, mostly local people who speak the local and the common tongue.

As you enter the portico, you cannot help but gaze at the vintage-style lounge with antique decorations and a warm fireplace. After a smooth check-in, you are led to your room, which is spacious, has a large and multi-amenity bathroom, changing room, cosy and comfortable bed. But, the main attraction of the room is its balcony, with views that will inspire awe in you. How often do you wake up to the sight of clouds embracing the mountain tops?

The property has an indoor and outdoor pool, which offers you a thrilling experience of swimming on a mountain top, savouring the cool, peaceful environment around. Wildflower Hall is also home to a spa where you can get deep tissue massages and relax. The property has a tennis court within, for you to sweat it out with your partner or friends and family.

Given the magnificent views it offers, candle-light dinners on the terrace are a big attraction, given the golden sunsets, you will witness amidst the mountains.

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort

If you fancy a retreat from the mundane, try out relaxing activities in a serene location, this resort is the one for you. Built with brilliant architecture, the resort welcomes you with a stylish, sophisticated lounge. The visitor lounge looks sophisticated and has a tea lounge attached to it. Guests get to have their pick from a gazillion choices of tea. As your room’s door opens, you can experience the most comfortable and luxurious bed and amenities. Rooms with a balcony offer a captivating view of the mountains.

The property has a grill bar lounge, where you can drink to your health, and in peace. Are you planning a retreat with your kids but do not know how to engage them when you relish the comforts of the stay? Worry not. JW Marriott hosts a play area for kids, with games that leave children asking for more. For the adults, the property has spas, swimming pools, meeting rooms, and banquets. For everyone’s taste buds, the hotel serves multi-cuisine meals all through the day.

The Himalayan Resort Spa, Manali

Manali is one of the most beautiful places in India and certainly, a must-visit place when you are staying along the Himalayan ranges. The Himalayan resort has a unique ambience in that it combines British and Mughal architecture in construction and warmth in hospitality. A treat to visit during the onset of winter, the Himalayan resort looks like a place right out of a novel. Its huge and well-lit hallways, lounge and royal-themed bedrooms offer a photogenic view.

The resort hosts multiple amenities, namely, a fine dining experience of hot and delicious native and continental cuisine, a built-in bar to unwind your day with, numerous hearths to keep warm and a fully functioning gym if you want to beat the cold by breaking a sweat. The highlight of the resort is its garden and the view it offers. You can see the snow-capped mountains up close, and watch the tall trees and green umbrella dance to the tune of the cold winds. The icicles that form along the rooftops are a treat to watch from the garden. Situated in the valley, your visit to the Himalayan resort will be totally worth it.