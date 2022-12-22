Disney World now has 'It's a Small World' wheelchair dolls

On the opening day of Disneyland's Christmas season, the dolls were shown to the public. After making its debut at the 1964–1965 New York World's Fair, the attraction made its way to Disneyland park in 1966, where it has remained ever since, adorned with seasonal decorations and the sounds of Christmas songs.

In an effort to provide a “more authentic picture of diversity throughout the globe,” Disneyland on Friday introduced two new characters who use wheelchairs to the classic “It's a Small World” ride. The attraction also has over 300 dressed dolls depicting singing children from a variety of countries, including some that are animatronic. Both make appearances on the boat voyage, one during the Latin American segment and the other in the closing act.

On the opening day of Disneyland's Christmas season, the dolls were shown to the public. After making its debut at the 1964–1965 New York World's Fair, the attraction made its way to Disneyland park in 1966, where it has remained ever since, adorned with seasonal decorations and the sounds of Christmas songs.

ALSO READ:

Adding more diverse characters is part of Disneyland's continual commitment to improve its attractions, the company said in a statement.

Special wheelchair-accessible boats were built for the ride, but the inclusion of a character who uses one was a first for Disneyland in its 67-year existence. For more than six months, a Disney department in charge of theme park accessibility worked together on the dolls' design and production.

Dolls in a similar style will be introduced to “It's a Small World” attractions at Walt Disney in Florida as well as Disneyland Paris. In the past, Disney has supplemented “It's a Small World” with new characters. Woody and the other “Toy Story” toys joined dolls dressed in traditional Native American garb in a new “Spirit of America” tableau created in 2009.

About Disneyland

Amusement Parks

Enjoy your summer (or winter!) to the utmost at Disneyland Paris, which has two separate Parks.

Disneyland Park: Disneyland Paris is situated near Chessy, some 20 miles to the east of the heart of Paris. Disneyland Paris, which includes Disneyland Park and the Walt Disney Studios parks, which are just across from one another, will transport you to a mystical and enchanted realm with its rides and attractions.

ALSO READ: Top locations throughout Thailand for that perfect selfie

With its original opening in 1992, Disneyland Park remains the most well-known of the two Disney theme parks in Disneyland Paris.

Main Street USA at Disneyland Park is the primary commercial and informational core of the park and the primary entrance to the four themed lands of Frontierland, Adventureland, Discoveryland, and Fantasyland. You may easily go from one part of the park to another by using the circular train that runs through it. Perhaps with Adventureland as the one exception.

In the case of heavy precipitation, guests may take shelter from the storm in an underground passage that connects the park's most popular ride, Pirates of the Caribbean, to the park's main entrance. Visitors may get on a bus at Disney Barangay or the hotels' main gate and are whisked away to their final destinations. To ride one of these buses won't cost you a dime.

Walt Disney Studio: Walt Disney Studios Park, located in Marne-la-Vallée, France, opened its doors to the public for the first time in 2002. Getting to the heart of Paris's historic centre only takes around 30 kilometres. The Walt Disney Park at Disneyland Paris is the resort's second theme park, and it's dedicated to the magic of Disney, the art of filmmaking, and the wonders of 3D computer animation.

The Products division of the Walt Disney Company owns and manages this park. Disneyland Hollywood Studios is a theme park in Walt Disney World in Florida, although the original Disneyland is in Paris. It's a departure for Disney, with interesting takes on fairy tale motifs.