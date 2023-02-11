Discovering the suburban treasures: A guide to spending a weekend in Mumbai suburbs

Mumbai suburbs offer a different experience, filled with lush greenery, tranquil lakes, and historical landmarks. Whether you're a local or a tourist, spending a weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai is a great way to escape the chaos of the city and soak in the beauty of this sprawling metropolis.

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is not just about the bustling city centre. The suburbs of Mumbai offer a different experience, filled with lush greenery, tranquil lakes, and historical landmarks. Whether you're a local or a tourist, spending a weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai is a great way to escape the chaos of the city and soak in the beauty of this sprawling metropolis.

Things to See and Do in Mumbai's Suburbs

Visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a protected area located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including over 40 species of mammals and more than 160 species of birds. Visitors can go on a nature walk, take a safari, or visit the famous Kanheri Caves, which are over a thousand years old.

Explore the Lakes of Mumbai

Mumbai is home to several picturesque lakes, including Powai Lake, Vihar Lake, and Tulsi Lake. These lakes are surrounded by lush greenery and provide a peaceful escape from the busy city. Visitors can take a boat ride, go fishing, or simply relax by the lake and take in the stunning views.

Visit the Elephanta Caves

The Elephanta Caves are located on an island in Mumbai Harbour and are considered one of the most important historical landmarks in the city. The caves contain beautiful rock-cut temples that date back to the 6th Century, and they are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can take a ferry from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to reach the caves.

Stroll Through the Streets of Vasai

Vasai, a suburb located in the north of Mumbai, is a historic town that is famous for its Portuguese architecture. Visitors can explore the town's narrow streets and visit the Vasai Fort, a 17th-Century Portuguese fortification that offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Where to Eat and Stay in Mumbai's Suburbs

Dine at Local Restaurants

The suburbs of Mumbai are home to a range of local restaurants that serve delicious, authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. Visitors can try dishes such as vada pav, pav bhaji, and misal pav, which are popular street foods in the city.

Stay in a Boutique Hotel

For a unique and comfortable stay, consider booking a room at a boutique hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai. These hotels offer a tranquil escape from the city, with lush gardens, beautiful views, and modern amenities.

A weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai offers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and explore its hidden treasures. Whether you're visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, exploring the lakes, or strolling through the streets of Vasai, there's something for everyone in this vibrant metropolis. So why not pack your bags and head out on an adventure to discover the beauty of Mumbai's suburbs?