Discovering the suburban treasures: A guide to spending a weekend in Mumbai suburbs

Mumbai suburbs offer a different experience, filled with lush greenery, tranquil lakes, and historical landmarks. Whether you're a local or a tourist, spending a weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai is a great way to escape the chaos of the city and soak in the beauty of this sprawling metropolis.
Mumbai, the city of dreams, is not just about the bustling city centre. The suburbs of Mumbai offer a different experience, filled with lush greenery, tranquil lakes, and historical landmarks. Whether you're a local or a tourist, spending a weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai is a great way to escape the chaos of the city and soak in the beauty of this sprawling metropolis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals
Feb 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Things to See and Do in Mumbai's Suburbs
Visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a protected area located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. The park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including over 40 species of mammals and more than 160 species of birds. Visitors can go on a nature walk, take a safari, or visit the famous Kanheri Caves, which are over a thousand years old.
Explore the Lakes of Mumbai
Mumbai is home to several picturesque lakes, including Powai Lake, Vihar Lake, and Tulsi Lake. These lakes are surrounded by lush greenery and provide a peaceful escape from the busy city. Visitors can take a boat ride, go fishing, or simply relax by the lake and take in the stunning views.
Visit the Elephanta Caves
The Elephanta Caves are located on an island in Mumbai Harbour and are considered one of the most important historical landmarks in the city. The caves contain beautiful rock-cut temples that date back to the 6th Century, and they are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can take a ferry from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to reach the caves.
Stroll Through the Streets of Vasai
Vasai, a suburb located in the north of Mumbai, is a historic town that is famous for its Portuguese architecture. Visitors can explore the town's narrow streets and visit the Vasai Fort, a 17th-Century Portuguese fortification that offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
Where to Eat and Stay in Mumbai's Suburbs
Dine at Local Restaurants
The suburbs of Mumbai are home to a range of local restaurants that serve delicious, authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. Visitors can try dishes such as vada pav, pav bhaji, and misal pav, which are popular street foods in the city.
Stay in a Boutique Hotel
For a unique and comfortable stay, consider booking a room at a boutique hotel in the suburbs of Mumbai. These hotels offer a tranquil escape from the city, with lush gardens, beautiful views, and modern amenities.
A weekend in the suburbs of Mumbai offers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and explore its hidden treasures. Whether you're visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, exploring the lakes, or strolling through the streets of Vasai, there's something for everyone in this vibrant metropolis. So why not pack your bags and head out on an adventure to discover the beauty of Mumbai's suburbs?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 11, 2023 12:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!