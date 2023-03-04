English
Discovering Nagaland: A weekend of adventure, culture, and cuisine

Mar 4, 2023
By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 4, 2023 12:59:47 PM IST

Nagaland is a beautiful state in the northeastern part of India. It is known for its rich culture, picturesque landscapes, and hospitable people. If you're looking for a wild and adventurous weekend away, Nagaland is the perfect destination. In this article, we'll share some tips on how to spend a wild weekend away in Nagaland.

Explore the Natural Beauty of Nagaland
Nagaland is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. From rolling hills to lush forests, there is no shortage of places to explore in this scenic state. Take a trek through the Dzukou Valley, visit the Khonoma Green Village, or go on a wildlife safari at the Intanki Wildlife Sanctuary. The possibilities are endless.
Experience the Culture of Nagaland
Nagaland is home to many different tribes, each with its unique culture and traditions. Take the opportunity to learn about the fascinating cultures of Nagaland by attending a cultural festival or visiting a local village. The Hornbill Festival, held in December every year, is a popular cultural festival that showcases the traditions of Nagaland's different tribes. You can also visit the village of Longwa to learn about the Konyak tribe's headhunting history.
ALSO READ| Unforgettable Petra: Tips for making the most of your visit in this ancient Jordan city
Taste the Local Cuisine
Nagaland's cuisine is a unique blend of flavours, with a focus on meat dishes and fermented foods. Try the famous Naga pork curry or smoked meat dishes, or sample some of the state's famous fermented bamboo shoot dishes. You can also visit local markets to try out different snacks and street food.
Adventure Sports
Nagaland offers several adventure sports for adrenaline junkies. You can go trekking, rock climbing, or even go on a zip line through the lush forests. The state is also known for its white-water rafting, with several rivers offering rapids of varying degrees of difficulty.
ALSO READ |  From pictorial wonderland of Kutch to splendours of Vadodara, Gujarat in all its richness
In conclusion, spending a wild weekend away in Nagaland is an excellent way to explore the state's natural beauty, culture, and adventurous side. From trekking through the stunning Dzukou Valley to learning about the fascinating traditions of Nagaland's tribes, there is something for everyone in this beautiful state. So, pack your bags, book your tickets, and get ready for a wild weekend in Nagaland. You won't be disappointed!
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
