Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India.
Havelock Island is a stunning destination in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. If you only have 36 hours to spend on the island, here's a guide to making the most of your trip.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden
Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!
Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year
Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here
Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read
Day 1:
Morning: Arrive at Havelock Island
ALSO READ: A journey through the Philippines: Discovering the diversity of its religions, languages and festivals
Afternoon: Explore Radhanagar Beach
Evening: Visit Elephant Beach
Day 2:
Morning: Visit Kala Pathar Beach
Afternoon: Visit Vijaynagar Beach
Evening: Depart from Havelock Island
Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. Whether you're looking to relax on the beach, go snorkelling, or explore the island's many natural wonders, there's something for everyone on Havelock Island. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a 36-hour adventure in one of the most beautiful destinations in India!
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!