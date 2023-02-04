Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India.

Havelock Island is a stunning destination in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. If you only have 36 hours to spend on the island, here's a guide to making the most of your trip.

Day 1:

Morning: Arrive at Havelock Island

Start your day with a ferry ride from Port Blair to Havelock Island, which takes about 2 hours.

Check into your hotel and freshen up.

Head to Radhanagar Beach, one of the most popular and beautiful beaches in Havelock Island.

Afternoon: Explore Radhanagar Beach

Take a dip in the crystal-clear waters of the beach and soak in the sun.

Go for a leisurely walk on the beach, or enjoy water sports such as snorkelling and scuba diving.

Have lunch at one of the many beach shacks and sample local seafood.

Evening: Visit Elephant Beach

Take a short boat ride to Elephant Beach, another popular beach on Havelock Island known for its stunning coral reefs and turquoise waters.

Go snorkelling and explore the vibrant coral reefs, or simply relax on the beach and watch the sunset.

Have dinner at a local restaurant and spend the night in Havelock Island.

Day 2:

Morning: Visit Kala Pathar Beach

Start the day with a visit to Kala Pathar Beach, a secluded beach known for its scenic beauty.

Take a leisurely walk along the beach, or go for a swim in the calm waters.

Afternoon: Visit Vijaynagar Beach

Take a short boat ride to Vijaynagar Beach, another secluded beach known for its peaceful and pristine surroundings.

Relax on the beach, go for a swim, or take a short hike through the nearby forests.

Evening: Depart from Havelock Island

Have a late lunch and enjoy some local seafood.

Take the ferry back to Port Blair and end your 36-hour trip to Havelock Island.

Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. Whether you're looking to relax on the beach, go snorkelling, or explore the island's many natural wonders, there's something for everyone on Havelock Island. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a 36-hour adventure in one of the most beautiful destinations in India!