English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations News

Discovering Havelock Island in 36 hours: A guide to making the most of your trip

Discovering Havelock Island in 36 hours: A guide to making the most of your trip

Discovering Havelock Island in 36 hours: A guide to making the most of your trip
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Feb 4, 2023 4:07:53 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India.

Havelock Island is a stunning destination in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. If you only have 36 hours to spend on the island, here's a guide to making the most of your trip.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


Day 1:
Morning: Arrive at Havelock Island
  • Start your day with a ferry ride from Port Blair to Havelock Island, which takes about 2 hours.
  • Check into your hotel and freshen up.
  • Head to Radhanagar Beach, one of the most popular and beautiful beaches in Havelock Island.
    • ALSO READ: A journey through the Philippines: Discovering the diversity of its religions, languages and festivals
    Afternoon: Explore Radhanagar Beach
    • Take a dip in the crystal-clear waters of the beach and soak in the sun.
    • Go for a leisurely walk on the beach, or enjoy water sports such as snorkelling and scuba diving.
    • Have lunch at one of the many beach shacks and sample local seafood.
      • Evening: Visit Elephant Beach
      • Take a short boat ride to Elephant Beach, another popular beach on Havelock Island known for its stunning coral reefs and turquoise waters.
      • Go snorkelling and explore the vibrant coral reefs, or simply relax on the beach and watch the sunset.
      • Have dinner at a local restaurant and spend the night in Havelock Island.
        • ALSO READ: Adventure travel: How to safely explore the world's most remote destinations
        Day 2:
        Morning: Visit Kala Pathar Beach
        • Start the day with a visit to Kala Pathar Beach, a secluded beach known for its scenic beauty.
        • Take a leisurely walk along the beach, or go for a swim in the calm waters.
          • Afternoon: Visit Vijaynagar Beach
          • Take a short boat ride to Vijaynagar Beach, another secluded beach known for its peaceful and pristine surroundings.
          • Relax on the beach, go for a swim, or take a short hike through the nearby forests.
            • Evening: Depart from Havelock Island
            • Have a late lunch and enjoy some local seafood.
            • Take the ferry back to Port Blair and end your 36-hour trip to Havelock Island.
              • ALSO READ:  Boutique Hotels: The future of travel accommodation
              Havelock Island is a stunning destination that offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches and natural scenery in India. Whether you're looking to relax on the beach, go snorkelling, or explore the island's many natural wonders, there's something for everyone on Havelock Island. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready for a 36-hour adventure in one of the most beautiful destinations in India!
              (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
              Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

              Tags

              AndamanAndaman and Nicobar IslandsHavelock IslandPort Blair

              Shows

              View All

              Top Budget Opinions

                Most Read

                Market Movers

                View All
                Top GainersTop Losers
                CurrencyCommodities
                CompanyPriceChng%Chng
                X