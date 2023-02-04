Mehrgarh, which is located on the Kachi plain of Balochistan, was an important centre of trade and agriculture. The people of Mehrgarh were skilled in metalworking, pottery, and weaving, and traded their goods with neighbouring civilisations.

Mehrgarh, located in Balochistan, Pakistan, is one of the oldest and most important archaeological sites in the world. This ancient civilisation dates back to 7000 BCE and provides valuable insights into the early human settlement and development of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

History of Mehrgarh

Mehrgarh was discovered in the 1970s by French archaeologist, Jean-Francois Jarrige, and has since been the subject of numerous excavations and studies. The site, located on the Kachi plain of Balochistan, was once a bustling city and an important centre of trade and agriculture. The people of Mehrgarh were skilled in metalworking, pottery, and weaving, and traded their goods with neighbouring civilisations.

Excavations at Mehrgarh

The excavations at Mehrgarh have revealed several important artefacts and structures, including houses, workshops, and granaries. The site also features a large number of potteries, jewellery, and other decorative items that provide a glimpse into the daily life and culture of the Mehrgarh people.

One of the most significant discoveries at Mehrgarh is the evidence of early agriculture and animal domestication. Archaeologists have found evidence of wheat, barley, peas, and other crops, as well as the bones of domesticated animals such as sheep and goats. This is a testament to the advanced agricultural skills of the Mehrgarh people and their understanding of the local environment.

Impact on the Indus Valley Civilisation

Mehrgarh played a crucial role in the development of the Indus Valley Civilisation, and its legacy can be seen in the sophisticated urban centres of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro. The Mehrgarh people were skilled in several crafts, including pottery, metalworking, and weaving, which they passed on to the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Mehrgarh is a remarkable site that provides valuable insights into the early human settlement and development of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The excavations at Mehrgarh have revealed a rich cultural heritage and a sophisticated society that made significant contributions to the world of archaeology and history. If you're interested in ancient civilisations, Mehrgarh is a must-visit destination.