English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations News

Discovering ancient ruins and civilisations of once a bustling city, Mehrgarh

Discovering ancient ruins and civilisations of once a bustling city, Mehrgarh

Discovering ancient ruins and civilisations of once a bustling city, Mehrgarh
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 4, 2023 5:03:37 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Mehrgarh, which is located on the Kachi plain of Balochistan, was an important centre of trade and agriculture. The people of Mehrgarh were skilled in metalworking, pottery, and weaving, and traded their goods with neighbouring civilisations.

Mehrgarh, located in Balochistan, Pakistan, is one of the oldest and most important archaeological sites in the world. This ancient civilisation dates back to 7000 BCE and provides valuable insights into the early human settlement and development of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


History of Mehrgarh
Mehrgarh was discovered in the 1970s by French archaeologist, Jean-Francois Jarrige, and has since been the subject of numerous excavations and studies. The site, located on the Kachi plain of Balochistan, was once a bustling city and an important centre of trade and agriculture. The people of Mehrgarh were skilled in metalworking, pottery, and weaving, and traded their goods with neighbouring civilisations.
ALSO READ:  Boutique Hotels: The future of travel accommodation
Excavations at Mehrgarh
The excavations at Mehrgarh have revealed several important artefacts and structures, including houses, workshops, and granaries. The site also features a large number of potteries, jewellery, and other decorative items that provide a glimpse into the daily life and culture of the Mehrgarh people.
One of the most significant discoveries at Mehrgarh is the evidence of early agriculture and animal domestication. Archaeologists have found evidence of wheat, barley, peas, and other crops, as well as the bones of domesticated animals such as sheep and goats. This is a testament to the advanced agricultural skills of the Mehrgarh people and their understanding of the local environment.
Impact on the Indus Valley Civilisation
Mehrgarh played a crucial role in the development of the Indus Valley Civilisation, and its legacy can be seen in the sophisticated urban centres of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro. The Mehrgarh people were skilled in several crafts, including pottery, metalworking, and weaving, which they passed on to the Indus Valley Civilisation.
ALSO READ: Discovering Havelock Island in 36 hours: A guide to making the most of your trip
Mehrgarh is a remarkable site that provides valuable insights into the early human settlement and development of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The excavations at Mehrgarh have revealed a rich cultural heritage and a sophisticated society that made significant contributions to the world of archaeology and history. If you're interested in ancient civilisations, Mehrgarh is a must-visit destination.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BalochistanIndus Valley CivilisationPakistan

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X