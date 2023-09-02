CNBC TV18
Discover Unakoti: A hidden gem in Tripura and indulge in trekking and more

Unakoti is a must-visit place for anyone who loves hiking and exploring historical places. Unakoti is not crowded and you can enjoy the beauty of the place in peace.

By CNBCTV18.COM Sept 2, 2023

Unakoti, located in the Northeastern state of Tripura, is a hidden gem that is worth exploring. It is a place that is not crowded, and you can enjoy the beauty of the place in peace. Here is a guide to visiting Unakoti, including tips for transportation and trekking.

Getting There
The nearest airport to Unakoti is in Agartala, the capital city of Tripura. From there, you can take a taxi or bus to Dharmanagar, which is about 20 km from Unakoti. Alternatively, you can take a train from Silchar to Dharmanagar and reach there in the afternoon. Once you reach Dharmanagar, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to Unakoti.
Trekking in Unakoti
Unakoti is not just a place to see rock reliefs of Shiva, but it is also a great place for trekking. The trek to Unakoti is a moderate one and takes around 2-3 hours to complete. The trek starts from the Unakoti Eco Park and goes through a forested area. The trail is well-marked, and you can enjoy the scenic beauty of the place while trekking.
Also read: Popular destinations to visit in Tripura
Exploring Unakoti
Unakoti is famous for its rock reliefs of Shiva, which are estimated to be around 1000 years old. The main attraction is a 30-foot high rock-cut image of Lord Shiva's face, which is surrounded by smaller carvings of gods and goddesses. There is also a rock art of Ganesha situated next to a stream. The place is not crowded, and you can enjoy the beauty of the place in peace.
Tips for visiting Unakoti
  • Wear comfortable shoes and clothes for trekking.
  • Carry water and snacks with you.
  • The best time to visit Unakoti is from October to March when the weather is pleasant.
  • There are no restaurants or shops near Unakoti, so carry your food and drinks with you.
  • Respect the local culture and traditions.
