Discover the most unique sustainable tourism destinations in India

Sustainable tourism aims at reducing the negative impact of tourism on the environment and society while promoting economic growth. Here are some of the most unique desinations in India that offer amazing experiences and eco-friendly accommodation.

Sustainable tourism has becoming quite common among young travellers, who are consciously looking to ensure that India's rich history, stunning architecture vibrant culture and hidden gems remain intact for future generations to enjoy. India is a tourist paradise and beyond the famous hotspots, there are hidden gems that offer unique sustainable tourism experiences. These destinations not only provide a chance to explore lesser-known parts of the country but promote sustainable tourism. Today, we'll take you on a journey to discover India's hidden gems and unique sustainable tourism destinations that you must visit if you haven't explored them yet.

What is sustainable tourism

Sustainable tourism is a concept that aims to reduce the negative impact of tourism on the environment and society while promoting economic growth. It is a responsible way of travelling that supports local communities, conserves natural resources, and respects cultural heritage. In India, sustainable tourism has become increasingly important as travellers seek unique experiences and eco-friendly accommodations.

What are the unique sustainable tourism destinations in India

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

One such destination is Kutch in Gujarat, known for its salt flats or 'Rann of Kutch.' This white desert is a unique natural wonder that is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. Visitors can stay in eco-friendly tents and take part in traditional handicraft workshops, cultural tours, and wildlife safaris.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

A trekker's paradise with breathtaking views of the valley and its surrounding hills. Visitors can stay in eco-cottages and take part in community-based tourism activities such as traditional farming and handicraft workshops.

Gokarna, Karnataka

For those looking for a beach destination, Gokarna in Karnataka is a perfect choice. This small town is known for its pristine beaches, stunning temples, and laid-back vibe. Visitors can stay in eco-friendly resorts and take part in activities such as beach clean-ups and conservation projects.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, also known as the "Pink City," is one of the most popular cultural destinations in India. But what many visitors don't know is that Jaipur is also a city with a sustainable twist.

One of the most unique sustainable tourism destinations in Jaipur is the Sambhali Trust, a non-profit organisation that empowers women by providing vocational training, education, and health services. Visitors can take a guided tour of the Sambhali Trust and witness firsthand the incredible work they do in the community.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Nestled in the Indian state of West Bengal, Darjeeling is a beautiful hill station that is famous for its tea plantations, breathtaking views of the Himalayas, and eco-tourism initiatives. This scenic destination is an excellent choice for travelers who want to experience nature while also leaving a positive impact on the environment.

The tea gardens in Darjeeling are a must-visit attraction, where visitors can learn about the tea-making process and sample some of the world's finest tea. The town is surrounded by lush green forests that are home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including rare species like the Red Panda and Snow Leopard. Visitors can explore these forests on foot, taking in the fresh mountain air and enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

Khonoma, Nagaland

File Photo: A Naga woman works by a rice field on the outskirts of Kohima, Nagaland. (AP)

Khonoma, a small village in the Indian state of Nagaland, is a shining example of community-based sustainable tourism. This village has a rich history and culture that is preserved by its inhabitants, who have taken up sustainable tourism as a means of earning a livelihood while also promoting their way of life.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a small town in Karnataka that is known for its beautiful ruins and rich cultural heritage. The town has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a popular destination for tourists who are interested in exploring India's unique history.

However, what sets Hampi apart from other tourist destinations is its commitment to sustainable tourism. The town has taken several initiatives to promote eco-tourism and responsible travel. One of the most notable initiatives is the use of electric vehicles to transport tourists around the town.

Konark, Odisha

The Konark Sun Temple is a true hidden gem of India that attracts visitors from all over the world. Situated in the eastern state of Odisha, Konark is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is renowned for its stunning architecture and intricate carvings, which depict the sun god, Surya, in various poses.

But what many people don't know is that Konark is also a prime example of sustainable tourism. The temple is surrounded by a beautiful natural landscape that includes forests, beaches, and wetlands, which are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.