Discover the most unique sustainable tourism destinations in India

Sustainable tourism aims at reducing the negative impact of tourism on the environment and society while promoting economic growth. Here are some of the most unique desinations in India that offer amazing experiences and eco-friendly accommodation.

Sustainable tourism has becoming quite common among young travellers, who are consciously looking to ensure that India's rich history, stunning architecture vibrant culture and hidden gems remain intact for future generations to enjoy. India is a tourist paradise and beyond the famous hotspots, there are hidden gems that offer unique sustainable tourism experiences. These destinations not only provide a chance to explore lesser-known parts of the country but promote sustainable tourism. Today, we'll take you on a journey to discover India's hidden gems and unique sustainable tourism destinations that you must visit if you haven't explored them yet.

What is sustainable tourism

Sustainable tourism is a concept that aims to reduce the negative impact of tourism on the environment and society while promoting economic growth. It is a responsible way of travelling that supports local communities, conserves natural resources, and respects cultural heritage. In India, sustainable tourism has become increasingly important as travellers seek unique experiences and eco-friendly accommodations.

What are the unique sustainable tourism destinations in India

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat