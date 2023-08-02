Discover the enchanting beauty of Keran: A pristine paradise in Kashmir

As Keran in Kashmir is gaining popularity as a tourist hotspot. It is crucial that visitors maintain the delicate balance between preserving its natural heritage and embracing sustainable development. The village's untouched beauty, historical significance, and warm locals make it a gem that deserves protection for generations to come.

Nestled within the Neelam Valley in Kashmir, the picturesque village of Keran beckons travellers with its breathtaking green valleys, snow-capped mountains, and the lively waters of the Kishanganga River. For those seeking a serene and extraordinary vacation destination, this quaint village offers an ideal haven. With its abundance of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, Keran promises an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

Nature's bounty:

Keran is blessed with an array of natural marvels, including meandering rivers, gentle streams, majestic mountains, lush woodlands adorned with walnut trees, and diverse flora and fauna. Situated approximately 40 km west of the district headquarters in Kupwara, the village boasts a magnificent panoramic view that leaves visitors awe-inspired.

Firkiyan Gali: A gateway to splendor

The only route to the valley from the surrounding mountains is through Firkiyan Gali, standing tall at an elevation of 2,9,634 feet. Travellers on the road to Keran are treated to a breathtaking panorama of the surrounding area from the Firkiyan peak. Verdant woods, serene meadows, babbling streams, and traditional wooden home architecture paint a picturesque scene. Throughout Keran, one can still find historic wooden dwellings that serve as cultural treasures to be cherished and preserved for future generations.

Also read: Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir crosses four lakh mark

Preserving traditions and cultural heritage

Despite the tranquil ambience, Keran remains under close watch, ensuring the preservation of its unique cultural heritage. The locals, renowned for their pride, kindness, and remarkable hospitality, celebrate their heritage through captivating folk performances that shed light on the diverse cultural history of the region.

Embracing tourism: A journey towards progress

The recent decision by the Indian government has paved the way for Keran, along with neighbouring places like Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Bangus, to flourish as major tourist destinations. The locals welcome this development with boundless enthusiasm, anticipating the region's stability, prosperity, and progress. The Indian Army, renowned for its compassion, continues to provide aid and guidance, leading Keran towards a path of peace and prosperity.

A prized jewel on the tourism map

As Keran garners popularity as a tourist hotspot, it is crucial to maintain the delicate balance between preserving its natural heritage and embracing sustainable development. The village's untouched beauty, historical significance, and warm locals make it a gem that deserves protection for generations to come. With more visitors uncovering this hidden paradise, the careful conservation of its wonders ensures that Keran will remain an enchanting destination for years to come.