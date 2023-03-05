Discover the best beaches on Cape Cod: A guide to spotting the top picks

English
By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 5, 2023 4:16:42 PM IST (Published)

Cape Cod has beautiful beaches to choose from and each has its unique charm and appeal. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to relax or an adventurous day of surfing, these top picks are sure to satisfy your beach cravings.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts is a popular destination for beachgoers, with miles of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters. If you're planning a trip to Cape Cod and looking for the best beaches to visit, here are the top choices.

 1. Nauset Beach
Located in Orleans, Nauset Beach is one of the most popular beaches on Cape Cod. It's known for its stunning ocean views, large waves, and wide sandy shores. There are also plenty of amenities, including restrooms, showers, and a snack bar.
2. Coast Guard Beach
Coast Guard Beach in Eastham is another top pick for beach lovers. It's been named one of the best beaches in the country and is known for its picturesque dunes and sparkling blue waters. There's a shuttle service available to take you from the parking lot to the beach.
Also read | Uncovering secrets of the Amazon: A cultural and culinary tour of Peru
3. Race Point Beach
Located in Provincetown, Race Point Beach is a favorite for its stunning views of the Cape Cod National Seashore. The beach is known for its peaceful atmosphere, strong surf, and abundant wildlife. It's also a great spot for fishing and birdwatching.
 4. Mayflower Beach
Mayflower Beach in Dennis is a family-friendly beach with gentle waves and soft sand. It's known for its stunning sunsets and shallow waters, making it ideal for swimming and wading. There are also plenty of amenities nearby, including restrooms, showers, and a playground.
5. Chatham Lighthouse Beach
Chatham Lighthouse Beach is located in Chatham and is known for its iconic lighthouse and scenic views. It's a popular spot for photography and beachcombing, as well as swimming and sunbathing. Keep in mind that parking is limited and the beach is only accessible at low tide.
Cape Cod has many beautiful beaches to choose from, each with its own unique charm and appeal. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to relax or an adventurous day of surfing, these top picks are sure to satisfy your beach cravings.
Also read | Sampling the best of Italian cuisine: From Pizza to Gelato
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
