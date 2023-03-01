Discover the best beaches of New England: Top 5 picks

New England, which comprises the states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island in the US, is well known among kite surfers for its beaches.

New England is known for its picturesque coastline and stunning beaches. Whether you're a local or visiting the area for the first time, here are the best beaches in New England that you should not miss. New England, is located in the northeastern region of the United States and comprises the states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. It's known for its Colonial past, Atlantic coastline, changing autumn foliage and forested mountains. Boston, Massachusetts, the region’s hub, pre-dates the American Revolution, and its Freedom Trail passes sites that were critical to the nation’s founding.

1. Crane Beach, Massachusetts

Located in Ipswich, Crane Beach is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained beaches in New England. The beach is known for its wide, white sand dunes and crystal-clear water. It's also a popular spot for birdwatching and hiking.

2. Narragansett Beach, Rhode Island

Narragansett Beach is a classic New England beach, with a wide stretch of sand, rolling waves, and historic beach houses. It's located in Narragansett and is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing. There are also plenty of amenities, including restrooms, showers, and a boardwalk.

3. Ogunquit Beach, Maine

Ogunquit Beach in Maine is a stunning stretch of sand with crystal-clear waters and plenty of sunshine. It's also known for its scenic cliff walks and charming downtown area. You can rent chairs and umbrellas on the beach, or take a walk along the Marginal Way, a scenic path that runs along the coast.

4. Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island

Misquamicut Beach in Westerly is a popular spot for families, with gentle waves and soft sand. The beach has plenty of amenities, including restrooms, showers, and a playground. There are also plenty of restaurants and shops nearby.

5. Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Old Orchard Beach is a classic New England beach town, with a wide stretch of sand and a lively boardwalk. The beach is located in southern Maine and is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing. There are also plenty of restaurants, shops, and attractions nearby.

New England has many beautiful beaches to choose from, each with its own unique charm and appeal. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to relax or an adventurous day of surfing, these top picks are sure to satisfy your beach cravings.