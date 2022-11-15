From Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh to J&K's Ice Kingdom – 5 destinations ideal for Digital Detox

Our constant connectedness to the internet may be wearing us down. The terrible aspect is that even when on vacation, we feel obligated to keep our "friends" in the loop about what we are up to and how much fun we are having. But if we are on vacation to relax and recharge our own batteries, why do people feel this pressure? Here are 5 locations where you won't have any network coverage—ideal for a digital detox.

Living without the Internet in this day and age, when everything that takes our eye is a possible Instagram post, is like being in a real-life horror film. Have you ever been doing something completely outside of the virtual environment when you suddenly felt the want to check your phone to see whether you'd missed something important?

Our constant connectedness may be wearing us down. The terrible aspect is that even when on vacation, we feel obligated to keep our "friends" in the loop about what we are up to and how much fun we are having. But if we are on vacation to relax and recharge our own batteries, why do people feel this pressure? Yet every time we are served a tasty dish or see a breathtaking sunrise or sunset, the first thing we do is go into our pockets for our "smartphones" and snap a photo instead of savouring the experience and taking it all in with our own two eyes. In our pursuit of what society considers to be the "ideal" existence, we are neglecting the basics.

Some of us may find this to be the perfect solution. We have compiled a set of locations with spotty mobile phones and internet connections, providing you with the ideal pretext for taking a quick getaway. Allow us to handle it in your stead.

1. The town of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

Tourism to the North Atlantic's outlying islands has been on the upswing as of late. Many people have been drawn to Arunachal Pradesh recently because of its vast, untouched beauty. Given the great lengths, one must go to reach their objective via road, there are still many uncharted regions.

Changlang is one such stunning location. There are several interesting locations, such as the "Lake of No Return" and the "Hell's Pass" town. It's OK to ignore a call from the city when nature beckons, I'm sure.

2. Kheerganga in the state of Himachal Pradesh

Kheerganga, far from the noise of the city, is perched on one of Himachal Pradesh's highest peaks and is only accessible by a two-hour hike. Any car will only transport you to Barshaini, where your only option will be to rely on your own calf muscles. Once you make it to the top, you'll find a gorgeous meadow that's full of friendly faces and good energy. There are towering mountains on all sides, and a nearby hot spring beckons weary travellers to relax in its soothing waters.

3. J&K's Ice Kingdom in Zanskar

Jammu & Kashmir often referred to as "paradise on earth," is dotted with several tourist hotspots. But the Ice Kingdom is really awe-inspiring and a natural wonder. This place appears like it may have been plucked right out of an "Ice Age" movie. The most exciting aspect about going there is... In the rapids, you may ride a raft. It may seem scary, what with the freezing water and the 28 kilometres of rapids, yet you can do it without any problems at all.

4. Chitkul, located in the state of Himachal Pradesh

How does a trip to the final hamlet before entering Tibet seem like a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life? Chitkul, far from the beaten path of popular tourist destinations like Himachal and Manali, offers a view that is unforgettable. This community is far off from any economic activity, and hence, their prying eyes.

5. The Sikkimese town of Lungthung-Dhupidhara

Sikkim, the snow-covered region, is an ideal vacation destination. The Lungthung-Dhupidhara area of Sikkim is something that everyone should see at least once in their lives, even if the more popular tourist destinations are already packed. From this side of Sikkim, you can also see the Kanchenjunga range in all its stunning glory.