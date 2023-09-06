Did you know? A single Air India ticket will let you travel across the UK & Europe!

Ever dreamed of travelling across Europe? We're sure you have! But, did you know that it's possible to do so on just one flight ticket? India's national carrier Air India recently entered into an intermodal interline agreement with AccesRail to boost connectivity for its guests across Europe, including smaller cities without airports.

Earlier this year, Vistara joined forces with WorldTicket to offer connections via Deutsche Bahn rail services from Frankfurt to Germany on a single ticket. Air India is using this opportunity to enhance connectivity between India and Europe.

The intermodal agreement allows Air India guests to access on-ground train and bus connections to more than 100 cities and towns on a single intermodal ticket. This includes Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom via Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.

Passengers can also access an extensive network of rail and bus operators including Avanti West Coast (UK), Great Western Railways (UK), London North Eastern Railways (UK), National Express (UK), Trenitalia (Italy), ÖBB Austrian Railways (Austria), SNCB Belgian Railways, and Thalys (Netherlands/Belgium).

The baggage allowance remains the same as that offered by Air India on its own flights for these rail or bus operator services.

Currently, you can purchase intermodal tickets with Air India through travel agents globally. However, the airline plans to extend this facility to its own sales channel as well.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your Europe trip right away!