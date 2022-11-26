Destination weddings in southern India: Check these 5 top locations for a dream ceremony

Destination weddings are back with a bang after being stopped completely amid the pandemic. And if you're looking for sandy beaches, stunning backwaters, or verdant hills for your wedding, South India's most luxurious wedding sites have it all. The most stunning mandap may be found on a beach, complete with powdery sand and the soothing sound of lapping waves for your dream wedding. Here is a selection of the most beautiful wedding venues in southern India.

Whether you're looking for sandy beaches, stunning backwaters, or verdant hills for your wedding, South India's most luxurious wedding sites have it all. The most stunning mandap may be found on a beach, complete with powdery sand and the soothing sound of lapping waves for your dream wedding. South India is renowned for its scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and delicious coffee and tea. You may have a diversity of designs across a range of places. Here is a selection of the most beautiful wedding venues in southern India.

The city of Alleppey in Kerala

Alleppey, on the western coast of Kerala, is home to the state's famous backwaters and more than a thousand houseboats. One of the modern houseboats would be a unique venue for a wedding. These houseboats are not only luxurious in every way, but also come with all the furniture you could possibly need. You may also have the wedding in a remote location and then go on a lengthy photo shoot.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, in western Karnataka near the Western Ghats, provides a lavish and serene backdrop for weddings. There is a wide range of interesting attractions to see in the neighborhood, suitable for any visitor's budget. The stunning beauty of this site is sure to wow you. The breathtaking natural environment will make your wedding photographs and videos seem like they were taken straight out of a movie.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

decades ago, Ooty's romanticism was captured in innumerable Bollywood films. The town's toy train and the fact that many of its little restaurants have been there for decades give it a nostalgic, quaint air. Have a small, personal ceremony in the chilly mist that often surrounds Ooty for a day that will be remembered fondly for years to come.

Havelock Island in the Andamans

Havelock is the perfect location for a wedding if you and your guests like spending time on beaches and islands. You might exchange your vows while listening to the sound of the waves lapping at the shore. Havelock Island is among the best wedding destinations in India for individuals who do not want to deal with hordes of visitors and dirty beaches. Pictures taken against the blue ocean will stand out as unique and stunning.

Kovalam, Kerala