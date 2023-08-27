Destination wedding almost gone wrong: Find out what happened with this Boston couple

This is one bizarre incident that almost seems like a scene from a dark comedy film like the Hangover series. The only difference being that this destination wedding would've have had to be postponed, because… Wait for it! …Their pet dog chewed up the groom's passport just days before the couple were scheduled to take a flight to dreamy Italy for their nuptials.

As outlandish as this may sound, this incident happened with a couple from Boston, Massachusetts named Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri, Boston's WCVBTV reported.

Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée, Magda Mazri, were preparing for their wedding in Italy scheduled for August 31. They had filled out their intention of marriage forms at the city hall. On August 17, a week before the couple were set to take their flight, their 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever named Chickie chewed through multiple pages of Frattaroli's passport. This left them in a difficult situation, as they were faced with the possibility of missing their own wedding due to the damaged passport.

Also read:

Frattaroli was initially in a state of panic, concerned about the implications of the damaged passport on their wedding plans. However, Magda sought assistance from the offices of US Representative Stephen Lynch and US Senator Ed Markey. Following the help they received, Frattaroli managed to secure a passport appointment and despite the time-sensitive nature of the situation, they were able to schedule an appointment. After the passport appointment, Frattaroli was expected to receive his new travel document on August 21. Which gave him two days before their scheduled departure to Italy.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the only thing on the couple’s mind was that their marriage ceremony goes as planned. Hopefully they're in Italy now and all set to tie the knot on August 31.

Also read: Check 5 top destination wedding in locations in southern India

Well, we all have heard the phrase that "marriages are made in Heaven", but man's best friend, in this case a naughty dog, can easy spoil the fruit no matter the precautions and meticulous planning has gone behind your efforts. Lastly, we hope that Donato and Magda live "happily ever after!"