Cyclone Biparjoy brews in Arabian Sea: These popular tourist destinations could be impacted

Cyclone Biparjoy poses a significant threat to tourist spots in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Residents in these areas should take immediate precautions to protect themselves by staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel

Cyclone Biparjoy that is forming in east-central Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and others that can be impacted by the cyclone. The western coast of India is highly prone to cyclones and it is crucial for residents and tourists in these regions to take precaution to ensure their safety. Let's take a look at the tourist spots that could be impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy and essential safety measures to follow during a cyclone.

India's cyclone-prone areas

The western coast of India is known to be the most vulnerable region to cyclones. The following states have been identified as the most cyclone-prone areas in India.

1. Gujarat: Gujarat is highly prone to cyclones and has experienced severe cyclonic events in the past, necessitating strict preparedness and precautionary measures.

2. Maharashtra: Maharashtra faces a constant threat of cyclones, making it essential for residents to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols during such weather events.

3. Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh encounters cyclones that often result in heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds, demanding prompt response and evacuation plans.

4. Odisha: Odisha has witnessed devastating storms in the past. The state has developed robust disaster management strategies to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of its residents.

5. Tamil Nadu: Cyclones frequently make landfall in Tamil Nadu, leading to significant damage and disruption. The state has implemented effective early warning systems and evacuation protocols to safeguard lives during cyclonic events.

6. Kerala: Kerala, faces the risk of cyclones originating from the Arabian Sea. Adequate preparedness, including timely warnings and evacuation plans, is crucial to minimize the potential impact on the state's coastal areas.

These states experience an average of four cyclones each year due to their geographical location along the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Impending threat and impact

Cyclone Biparjoy, which has already been named by Bangladesh, is expected to move in a northward direction and make landfall in either Gujarat or Maharashtra on June 9. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges. Additionally, Goa and Karnataka have been placed under an orange alert, which is due to significant weather disturbances.

Precautions to stay safe during a cyclone:

Stay indoors and away from windows: Seek shelter in a sturdy building and avoid going outside during the cyclone. Stay away from windows to prevent injury from shattered glass.

Avoid travel, if possible: Do not venture out unnecessarily during the cyclone, as strong winds and heavy rains can make travel hazardous.

Secure your belongings: Take measures to secure furniture, appliances, and other items that could be damaged or pose a risk during strong winds.

Stay tuned to local news and weather reports: Keep yourself updated with the latest information provided by local authorities and meteorological departments to stay informed about the cyclone's progress and potential risks.

Follow instructions of local authorities: Adhere to the guidelines and instructions issued by local authorities and emergency services. They will provide critical information on evacuation procedures, shelter locations, and other safety measures.