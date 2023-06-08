Cyclone Biparjoy brews in Arabian Sea: These popular tourist destinations could be impacted

Cyclone Biparjoy poses a significant threat to tourist spots in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Residents in these areas should take immediate precautions to protect themselves by staying indoors and avoiding unnecessary travel

Cyclone Biparjoy that is forming in east-central Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and others that can be impacted by the cyclone. The western coast of India is highly prone to cyclones and it is crucial for residents and tourists in these regions to take precaution to ensure their safety. Let's take a look at the tourist spots that could be impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy and essential safety measures to follow during a cyclone.

India's cyclone-prone areas

The western coast of India is known to be the most vulnerable region to cyclones. The following states have been identified as the most cyclone-prone areas in India.

1. Gujarat: Gujarat is highly prone to cyclones and has experienced severe cyclonic events in the past, necessitating strict preparedness and precautionary measures.

2. Maharashtra: Maharashtra faces a constant threat of cyclones, making it essential for residents to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols during such weather events.

3. Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh encounters cyclones that often result in heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds, demanding prompt response and evacuation plans.

4. Odisha: Odisha has witnessed devastating storms in the past. The state has developed robust disaster management strategies to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of its residents.