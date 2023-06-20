Chuka beach in Uttar Pradesh has become a tourist hotspot and presents an ideal setting for travellers to unwind, immerse oneself in nature, and appreciate the natural beauty of Pilibhit district. It has swiftly become a must-visit destination for travellers who are exploring unique experience in the state.

Uttar Pradesh in north India, is known for its rich cultural heritage. However, in recent years, a hidden gem has emerged in the form of Chuka beach, which has become a favoured tourist attraction. Located in Pilibhit district, Chuka beach stands out as the only beach in India that is not situated along the coast. Its creation can be attributed to the construction of the Sharda Dam project, and it is revered for its serene beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Recognising the potentials of Chuka beach as a tourist attraction, efforts are being mde to promote and develop the area. Chuka beach has witnessed a remarkable 40 percent rise in footfalls over the past year. Since the pandemic-induced lockdowns wre lifted, nearly 24,000 tourists have graced the beach, contributing a revenue of Rs 51.04 lakh.

Visitors to Chuka beach can enjoy a variety of activities and experiences, including:

Unwind on the beach and revel in the breathtaking scenic beauty of the surrounding area. The tranquil atmosphere and gentle waves create a perfect ambiance for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Take a refreshing dip in the river, offering a unique experience for swimmers in the freshwater body. The clean and pristine waters of the river provide an enjoyable aquatic escape.

Embark on a delightful boat ride along the river, allowing you to soak in the mesmerizing vistas and observe the diverse flora and fauna along the banks. The boat rides offer a tranquil and picturesque voyage, enhancing the overall experience at Chuka beach.

Explore the nearby Sharda Dam, which played a pivotal role in the creation of Chuka beach. The dam is not only an engineering marvel but also offers stunning panoramic views of the surroundings.

Nature enthusiasts can indulge in hiking and trekking activities in the nearby forests. Immerse yourself in the lush greenery, embrace the serene surroundings, and appreciate the biodiversity that Uttar Pradesh has to offer.

Take a detour from the beach and visit the nearby villages to gain insight into the rural life of Uttar Pradesh. Engage with the locals, experience their culture and traditions, and savor the warm hospitality that is characteristic of the region.