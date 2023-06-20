CNBC TV18
Chuka Beach: This hidden gem in Uttar Pradesh is an attracting thousands of tourists

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 20, 2023 3:26:43 PM IST (Updated)

Chuka beach in Uttar Pradesh has become a tourist hotspot and presents an ideal setting for travellers to unwind, immerse oneself in nature, and appreciate the natural beauty of Pilibhit district. It has swiftly become a must-visit destination for travellers who are exploring unique experience in the state.

Uttar Pradesh in north India, is known for its rich cultural heritage. However, in recent years, a hidden gem has emerged in the form of Chuka beach, which has become a favoured tourist attraction. Located in Pilibhit district, Chuka beach stands out as the only beach in India that is not situated along the coast. Its creation can be attributed to the construction of the Sharda Dam project, and it is revered for its serene beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Recognising the potentials of Chuka beach as a tourist attraction, efforts are being mde to promote and develop the area. Chuka beach has witnessed a remarkable 40 percent rise in footfalls over the past year. Since the pandemic-induced lockdowns wre lifted, nearly 24,000 tourists have graced the beach, contributing a revenue of Rs 51.04 lakh.
Visitors to Chuka beach can enjoy a variety of activities and experiences, including:
X