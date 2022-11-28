Christmas 2022: These beaches are a must go this vacation

Have you planned your Christmas vacation yet? These beaches are a must go this vacation

It feels like just recently we were welcoming 2022 and here we are nearing Christmas 2022! Have you planned your Christmas vacation yet? I am planning mine and I have these two places in my mind. If you are travelling too, you'll find me on one of the beaches here.

Goa

Goa had and still has th e glory of the Portuguese and hence it is easily one of the favourites for witnessing splendid Christmas celebrations. A party town in itself and blessed with a bounty of beaches, Goa is ideal for your Christmas vacation this year. You can start your weekend by losing the stress you brought from the city, relax on the magnificent beaches, sunbathe and soak up in the warmth as much as you'd like.

In the evening, you can head to any of the many monumental churches in the town, especially Missa De Galo and attend the prayer meeting. You may be surprised to hear fascinating stories and unknown facts about Christ and the religion. It’s also a chance for you to witness fantastically lit churches that highlight the intricate Portuguese architecture in them.

After the heartfelt prayer, you can head out and witness the fireworks show that happens all through the night. To be alive, present in a crowd of strangers and yet feel connected is a feeling Goa evokes in you. As you wait for midnight of Christmas, you can take a stroll through the streets and see the festivity in full swing. Don’t forget to stop by for a handful of yummy homemade chocolates made especially for the occasion.

If you are an ocean person, then you can book the Mandovi River Cruise for your friends' group, or go by yourself and have fun with others on board. What a fun way to cruise your way towards sunrise and have a dazzling night with complete strangers who vibe with you. Taking the fervent celebrations to the next level is the nightlife - parties, concerts and lip-smacking food that adds flavour to the already buzzing night. If you want to be a part of a happening place, book your tickets to Goa this Christmas.

Pondicherry

The southern version of Goa where you can pay a visit for a more homely and intimate Christmas celebration is Pondicherry. In Pondicherry the climate is more hospitable during Christmas which makes it the perfect time to visit. The Churches are exquisitely decorated with bright fancy lights and have night-long masses on Christmas Eve.

Along the coast, you can see music concerts happening, in which you can randomly join and sing along to the Christmas carols. Sing your heart out with strangers and you will feel like you have connected with another family. Mission Street in Pondicherry is not to be missed during this time, as the entire street is sure to be littered with crafts, colours, lights, and artwork of every kind.

At the Christmas market, the entire town comes alive. You can witness the work of artisans, big merchants, small businesses and boutique owners, designers and others display the best of their work for sale in the bazaar. You can walk along the streets of the market, witness festivity in all its glory and pick up souvenirs. It will surely be a delightful and memorable experience for you. Restaurants all over the town serve a hearty, delicious Christmas meal where you can enjoy exquisite food.