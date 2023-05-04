Chill out this summer at these 9 affordable hill stations in India where the climate is cool

In case you are planning to visit a hill station this summer, we have you covered. From the stunning landscapes of Ooty and Munnar to the serene ambience of Nainital and Darjeeling, check out these summer destinations that will keep you cool this summer.

Summer in India can be a challenging time, with high temperatures and humidity making it difficult to stay comfortable outdoors. But there are plenty of hill stations across India where you can escape the heat and enjoy cooler temperatures, scenic views, and fresh air. The best part? These destinations won't break your bank. Here are nine affordable hill stations across India that are perfect for a summer getaway. From the lush green hills of Darjeeling to the peaceful lakes of Nainital, we've got you covered. So sit back, relax, and get ready to plan your next summer vacation.

Introduction to hill stations in India

India is a diverse country with a wide range of climates and landscapes. One of the most popular tourist destinations in India is its hill stations. Hill stations are towns or small cities located at higher elevations that offer cooler temperatures, picturesque views, and a peaceful environment. These hill stations are perfect for those who want to escape the scorching heat of the plains and enjoy a relaxing vacation in the lap of nature. With over 20 hill stations scattered across the country, India offers a wide range of options to choose from.

Each hill station has its own unique charm and beauty that attracts tourists from all over the world. From the majestic Himalayas in the north to the lush green Western Ghats in the south, India's hill stations offer breathtaking views, adventure activities, and a chance to relax and rejuvenate. In this blog post, we will explore some of the most affordable hill stations in India that offer cool temperatures, making them the perfect destination for a summer getaway.

Why hill stations are ideal summer destinations

Hill stations are an ideal summer destination for several reasons. Firstly, the temperatures are much cooler than in the cities and other lower-altitude areas. This is because the higher altitude means thinner air and lower atmospheric pressure, which results in cooler temperatures.

Secondly, hill stations offer a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The serene and tranquil surroundings of the hills are perfect for relaxation, rejuvenation, and recharging your batteries.

Moreover, hill stations offer a wide range of activities for everyone. From trekking and hiking to nature walks and sightseeing, there is something for everyone. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in activities like paragliding, rock climbing, and river rafting, while those looking for a more leisurely experience can enjoy picnics, boating, and shopping.

They offer a chance to experience the local culture and cuisine. Each hill station has its own unique flavor and charm, and exploring the local markets, museums, and monuments can give you a glimpse into the local history and traditions.

Finally, hill stations are affordable summer destinations. With a wide range of accommodation options available, from budget hotels to luxury resorts, hill stations offer something for everyone's budget. So, whether you're traveling solo, with friends, or with family, a hill station is an ideal summer destination that won't break the bank.

Top 9 affordable hill stations in India

India is home to several beautiful hill stations that offer a respite from the scorching heat during the summer months. While some of these destinations can be quite pricey, there are several affordable options too. Here are the top 9 affordable hill stations in India that you should definitely consider visiting this summer.

Darjeeling - Known for its tea plantations, Darjeeling is a picturesque hill station in West Bengal that offers stunning views of the Himalayas. The temperature in Darjeeling ranges from 10°C to 20°C.

Mussoorie - Located in Uttarakhand, Mussoorie is a popular destination known for its scenic beauty and colonial architecture. The temperature in Mussoorie ranges from 5°C to 25°C.

No. 8 | Ooty | State: Tamil Nadu | What to enjoy: ambience, views, environment

Ooty - Situated in Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a charming hill station that boasts of beautiful landscapes, tea gardens, and colonial-era buildings. The temperature in Ooty ranges from 10°C to 25°C.

Shimla - The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is a famous hill station that is known for its Victorian architecture and scenic beauty. The temperature in Shimla ranges from 0°C to 20°C.

Manali - Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali is a popular destination that is known for its snow-capped mountains, adventure sports, and scenic beauty. The temperature in Manali ranges from -2°C to 15°C.

McLeod Ganj - Located in Himachal Pradesh, McLeod Ganj is a popular destination that is known for its Tibetan culture, scenic beauty, and spiritual vibe. The temperature in McLeod Ganj ranges from 5°C to 20°C.

Coorg - Also known as Kodagu, Coorg is a beautiful hill station located in Karnataka that is known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and scenic beauty. The temperature in Coorg ranges from 15°C to 25°C.

Matheran - Located in Maharashtra, Matheran is a charming hill station that is known for its tranquility, scenic beauty, and toy train ride. The temperature in Matheran ranges from 16°C to 30°C.

Nainital - Situated in Uttarakhand, Nainital is a popular destination that is known for its serene lakes, gorgeous landscapes, and colonial-era buildings. The temperature in Nainital ranges from 10°C to 25°C.

These affordable hill stations in India offer a perfect escape from the heat and hustle-bustle of city life and allow you to unwind and relax amidst nature's beauty.

Detailed information on each hill station, including average temperature and tourist attractions:

When planning a summer getaway in India, hill stations are the perfect destination to escape the heat. To help you choose the best one for your needs, we've compiled detailed information on each of the nine affordable hill stations on our list.

For each hill station, we've included the average temperature during the summer months, so you can pack accordingly and prepare for a refreshing escape from the sweltering heat.

In addition to temperature information, we've also listed the top tourist attractions in each hill station. Whether you're looking for scenic views, adventure activities, or cultural experiences, there's something for everyone in these destinations.

You'll find information on popular trekking routes, historic landmarks, and natural wonders like waterfalls and lakes. We've also included details on local cuisine, so you can indulge in the unique flavors and spices of each region.

By providing this detailed information, we hope to make it easy for you to choose the perfect hill station for your summer getaway. Whether you're traveling solo, with friends, or with family, you can find the ideal destination to chill out and beat the heat in India.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling, also known as the %u201CQueen of the Hills,%u201D is a popular hill station located in the Indian state of West Bengal. Surrounded by beautiful tea plantations and magnificent Himalayan ranges, Darjeeling is one of the most stunning destinations in India. It's a perfect spot for those seeking a tranquil escape from the scorching summer heat.

The town's mild temperatures and refreshing breeze make it a great place to relax and unwind. You can enjoy leisurely walks along the tea estates or take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, also known as the %u201CToy Train,%u201D which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For a panoramic view of the Himalayan ranges, ride the cable car to the top of the hill. Darjeeling is also famous for its aromatic tea, so don't forget to sample some while you're there. Darjeeling is easily accessible by road, rail, and air. So, if you're looking for a charming and affordable hill station to visit this summer, Darjeeling is the perfect destination for you.

Ooty

Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, is a popular hill station located in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu. It is known for its picturesque landscapes, lush greenery, and cool temperatures throughout the year. Ooty is a perfect summer getaway for those looking to escape the scorching heat in other parts of India.

There are several tourist attractions in Ooty that one can explore. The most popular one is the Ooty Lake, where visitors can enjoy boating and take in the scenic views of the surrounding hills. Another must-visit place is the Doddabetta Peak, which is the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills and offers breathtaking views of the valley below. The Botanical Garden, Rose Garden, and Emerald Lake are other places worth visiting.

One of the best things about Ooty is its weather. The temperature rarely goes above 25 degrees Celsius, even during the summer months. This makes it an ideal destination for those who want to escape the heat and enjoy a pleasant climate. Ooty is also known for its tea plantations, which offer visitors a chance to taste some of the finest teas in India.

Overall, Ooty is a great place to visit if you want to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing summer vacation. With its cool temperatures, scenic landscapes, and tourist attractions, it is no wonder that it is one of the most popular hill stations in India.

Manali

Manali is located in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh and is one of the most popular hill stations in India. It is known for its breathtaking views of the snow-capped Himalayas, lush green valleys, and gushing rivers. Manali is a perfect destination for adventure enthusiasts as it offers activities like trekking, skiing, snowboarding, and paragliding. The town is also famous for its hot springs and ancient temples.

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Manali is the Rohtang Pass, which is located at an altitude of 3,978 meters. The pass is open from May to November and offers spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Visitors can also enjoy skiing and snowboarding at the pass during the winter months.

Another famous attraction in Manali is the Hadimba Temple, which is dedicated to the goddess Hadimba. The temple is surrounded by dense cedar forests and is built in a unique architectural style using wood and stone.

Manali is also famous for its street markets, where visitors can buy handmade souvenirs, woolen clothes, and jewelry. The town is also home to many restaurants that serve delicious local cuisine.

Overall, Manali is a great destination for those who want to escape the heat and enjoy the beauty of nature. With its scenic landscapes, adventure activities, and cultural attractions, it is no surprise that Manali is one of the most popular hill stations in India.

Mount Abu

Nestled in the Aravali mountain range of Rajasthan, Mount Abu is the only hill station in the desert state of India. The place is known for its picturesque natural beauty, scenic landscapes, and cool climate. The lush green forests, beautiful lakes, and serene environment make it a perfect destination for tourists seeking a break from the summer heat.

One of the most popular tourist attractions of Mount Abu is the Dilwara Jain Temples, which are famous for their intricate marble carvings and architecture. The Nakki Lake is another must-visit spot, where tourists can enjoy boating and witness the beautiful sunset.

Mount Abu is also a hub for adventure activities such as trekking, rock climbing, and rappelling. The Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several species of animals and birds, making it a perfect destination for wildlife enthusiasts.

The hill station is well-connected by road and rail, making it easily accessible from major cities in India. There are several affordable accommodation options available for tourists, ranging from budget hotels to luxury resorts.

Overall, Mount Abu is a perfect destination for those seeking a serene and peaceful getaway amidst nature's beauty.

Shimla

One of the most popular hill stations in India, Shimla is a great place to escape the heat during summer months. Located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is surrounded by snow-capped Himalayan peaks and lush greenery. The town is known for its colonial architecture, including the Viceregal Lodge, which was once the summer residence of the British viceroy.

Visitors can enjoy a range of outdoor activities in Shimla such as trekking, camping, and paragliding. The town is also famous for its scenic toy train ride, which takes you through tunnels, over bridges, and through the hills of the region.

Shimla is also known for its vibrant culture and delicious cuisine. Visitors can explore local markets, try traditional food, and attend cultural festivals. Some of the must-visit places in Shimla include the Mall Road, Christ Church, Kufri, and Jakhu Temple.

Overall, Shimla is a perfect destination for those seeking a break from the scorching summer heat. With its cool temperatures, natural beauty, and cultural richness, it promises to be an unforgettable getaway.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie is a quaint hill station located in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. It is a popular tourist destination due to its pleasant weather, stunning mountain views, and the abundance of greenery that surrounds the area. Mussoorie is situated at an altitude of 2,005 meters above sea level and is often referred to as the "Queen of Hills".

The town was established in the 1820s by the British and has since become a hotspot for tourists seeking a respite from the hot Indian summers. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities while in Mussoorie, including trekking, camping, and sightseeing. The town boasts several popular attractions, including the Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, and Lal Tibba.

Mussoorie has a variety of accommodations that cater to all budgets, making it an ideal destination for both backpackers and luxury travelers. The town is also known for its mouth-watering food, with local delicacies such as Aloo ke Gutke and Bal Mithai being must-tries.

If you're looking for a peaceful getaway this summer, Mussoorie should definitely be on your list of destinations to consider. The town's cool temperatures, scenic beauty, and laid-back atmosphere make it an ideal place to unwind and relax.

Coorg

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a beautiful hill station located in the southern state of Karnataka. Known for its lush greenery, misty hills, and coffee plantations, Coorg is a popular holiday destination for tourists seeking respite from the heat. The temperature in Coorg during the summer months ranges from 15°C to 20°C, making it an ideal destination for those looking for a cool getaway.

One of the main attractions in Coorg is the Abbey Falls, where water cascades down from a height of 70 feet, surrounded by coffee plantations and spice estates. Another popular spot is the Raja's Seat, which is a beautiful garden that offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. For those interested in history, the Madikeri Fort is a must-visit, with its stone ramparts, secret tunnels, and ancient temples.

Coorg is also home to several wildlife sanctuaries, including the Nagarhole National Park and the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. These sanctuaries are home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and several species of birds.

For those who enjoy adventure activities, Coorg offers several options such as trekking, camping, and river rafting. The Brahmagiri and Tadiandamol peaks are popular trekking destinations, with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Overall, Coorg is a perfect summer getaway destination that offers a unique blend of natural beauty, adventure, and history. It is affordable, easily accessible, and offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is a picturesque hill station in Tamil Nadu, known for its pleasant climate and natural beauty. Located at an altitude of 2,133 meters above sea level, Kodaikanal is surrounded by dense forests, waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints. The hill station is also home to the Kodaikanal Lake, which is a popular destination for boating and cycling.

One of the main attractions in Kodaikanal is the Coaker's Walk, a narrow pedestrian path that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The path is named after Lt. Coaker, who was instrumental in developing the town. Another must-visit spot is the Berijam Lake, which is known for its crystal-clear waters and serene surroundings.

For those interested in flora and fauna, Kodaikanal offers several opportunities to experience the rich biodiversity of the region. The Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a variety of species, including bison, elephants, and leopards. The area is also known for its eucalyptus and shola forests, which are unique to the Western Ghats.

Overall, Kodaikanal is a great destination for those looking to escape the summer heat and enjoy a relaxing vacation amidst natural beauty. With its pleasant climate, scenic vistas, and diverse attractions, Kodaikanal is sure to leave you with lasting memories.

Munnar

Munnar is a popular hill station located in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is situated at an altitude of 1600 meters above sea level and boasts a pleasant climate throughout the year. The town is known for its sprawling tea plantations, dense forests, and picturesque landscapes that make it a perfect destination for nature lovers.

Munnar is also home to several wildlife sanctuaries, including the Eravikulam National Park, which is home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. The park is also famous for the blooming of the Neelakurinji flower, which blooms once in twelve years.

One of the best things to do in Munnar is to take a stroll through the tea plantations and witness the tea-making process. Visitors can also indulge in adventure activities like trekking, camping, and rock climbing.

The town has several accommodation options, ranging from budget-friendly homestays to luxurious resorts. Munnar is well-connected by road and rail, with the nearest airport being Cochin International Airport, which is located 110 km away.

In summary, Munnar is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to escape the scorching heat of summer and enjoy a relaxing vacation in the lap of nature.

Accommodation options in each hill station

When planning a trip to a hill station, finding a good place to stay is essential. Fortunately, there are a variety of accommodation options available in each of the hill stations mentioned in this article.

From budget-friendly guesthouses and hostels to luxurious resorts and villas, there is something for everyone.

In places like Manali and Darjeeling, you can find hotels that offer stunning views of the mountains, while in Ooty and Coonoor, there are cozy cottages and homestays that provide a more intimate experience.

If you're looking for a unique stay, you can opt to stay in a treehouse in Munnar or a tea estate bungalow in Wayanad.

No matter what your budget or preferences are, there are plenty of options available to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay during your hill station vacation. It's recommended to book your accommodation in advance, especially during peak season when availability can be limited.

How to get to each hill station

Getting to each hill station in India is relatively easy, with various modes of transportation available for travelers. Most of these hill stations have a good network of roads, making travel by road the most popular and convenient option.

If you're traveling from nearby cities, you can opt for buses operated by state transport corporations or private operators. These buses are not only affordable but also offer a comfortable journey with amenities like air conditioning and recliner seats.

If you prefer a more private mode of transport, you can hire a taxi or a self-drive car. This option allows you to enjoy the scenic drive at your leisure and make stops along the way. Self-drive cars can be rented from major cities and airports across the country.

For those looking for a faster and more convenient option, flights are available to some of these hill stations. For example, Kullu-Manali has its own airport, and flights are available from major cities like Delhi. Other hill stations like Darjeeling and Shimla can be reached by taking a flight to the nearest airport and then taking a taxi or bus to the hill station.

Finally, if you're feeling adventurous, you can take a train to some of these hill stations. Many of them have their own railway stations, while others can be reached by taking a train to the nearest station and then taking a taxi or bus.

No matter which mode of transportation you choose, getting to these affordable hill stations in India is easy and hassle-free. So pack your bags, book your tickets, and get ready to chill out this summer in the cool temperatures of these stunning hill stations.

Best time to visit each hill station

The best time to visit each hill station depends on the region and the weather conditions. Some hill stations in India experience heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, while others have pleasant weather throughout the year. It's important to plan your trip according to the seasonal changes in the region you're visiting.

For example, if you're planning to visit Shimla, the best time to go would be between March and June when the weather is pleasant and cool. However, if you're planning to visit Darjeeling, the best time to go would be between October and March as the weather is chilly and perfect for sightseeing.

It's always best to check the weather forecast before planning your trip to a hill station. This will help you pack accordingly and ensure that you have a comfortable and enjoyable trip. Keep in mind that some hill stations may experience extreme weather conditions during certain times of the year, so it's important to plan well in advance. By choosing the best time to visit each hill station, you can make the most out of your trip and experience the beautiful landscapes and cool temperatures that these destinations have to offer.

Things to do in each hill station

Each hill station in India offers a unique experience and a variety of things to do. In Shimla, for example, you can take a stroll along the famous Mall Road and enjoy the beautiful view of the Shimla Ridge. You can also visit the Christ Church, the Jakhu Temple or take a ride on the Kalka-Shimla railway.

In Darjeeling, you can enjoy a cup of tea at one of the many tea gardens or take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to enjoy the breathtaking view of the mountains. You can also visit the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park and the Rock Garden.

In Ooty, you can take a ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway or visit the beautiful botanical gardens. You can also take a boat ride on the Ooty Lake or go trekking in the surrounding hills.

In Mussoorie, you can take a cable car ride to the Gun Hill and enjoy the panoramic view of the Himalayan range. You can also visit the Kempty Falls, the Mussoorie Lake or go trekking in the surrounding hills.

In Munnar, you can visit the tea gardens and enjoy a cup of tea while enjoying the scenic beauty of the place. You can also go trekking in the surrounding hills or visit the Eravikulam National Park.

In Nainital, you can take a boat ride on the Naini Lake or visit the Naina Devi Temple. You can also visit the snow view point or go trekking in the surrounding hills.

In Manali, you can go trekking in the surrounding hills or visit the Solang Valley. You can also take a dip in the hot springs or go skiing in the winter season.

In Mount Abu, you can visit the Nakki Lake or the Dilwara Jain Temples. You can also go trekking in the surrounding hills or visit the Guru Shikhar peak.

In Coorg, you can visit the Abbey Falls, the Raja's Seat or go trekking in the surrounding hills. You can also go on a coffee plantation tour and taste some of the finest coffee in the world.

No matter which hill station you choose to visit, there are plenty of things to do and see, making it the perfect summer getaway.

Affordable hill stations in India for summer vacation

In conclusion, India is home to a wide range of hill stations that offer a perfect escape from the scorching heat. Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or just a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, these affordable hill stations in India have got you covered.

From the stunning landscapes of Ooty and Munnar to the serene ambience of Nainital and Darjeeling, you are sure to find the perfect destination that suits your budget and preferences. While planning your summer vacation, keep in mind the accessibility, weather conditions, and local attractions of the hill station you choose.