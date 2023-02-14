Chikankari to Mughal Architecture – a tour through the backroads of Lucknow

Visitors to Lucknow often focus on the city's famous tourist spots, such as the Bara Imambara and the Chhota Imambara, but there is much more to discover beyond the surface. In this blog post, we will explore the hidden gems of Lucknow that can be found by taking a tour through the backroads of the city.

Lucknow, the capital city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is known for its rich history, culture, and architecture. Visitors to Lucknow often focus on the city's famous tourist spots, such as the Bara Imambara and the Chhota Imambara, but there is much more to discover beyond the surface. In this blog post, we will explore the hidden gems of Lucknow that can be found by taking a tour through the backroads of the city.

Street Food

Lucknow is known for its delicious street food, which reflects the city's rich culinary heritage. Visitors can experience the street food culture by trying traditional dishes such as tunde ke kabab, biryani, and Lucknowi chaat. A great way to try a variety of street foods is to visit the Chowk area, which is famous for its street food.

Chikankari

Chikankari is a traditional embroidery technique that originated in Lucknow and is still popular today. Visitors can experience the Chikankari culture by visiting local workshops and observing the artisans at work. They can also purchase traditional Chikankari products such as saris, kurtas, and dupattas.

Mughal Architecture

Lucknow has a rich history and is known for its beautiful Mughal architecture. Visitors can experience this culture by visiting the lesser-known monuments such as Rumi Darwaza, Dilkusha Kothi, and the Residency. These monuments offer a glimpse into the city's rich history and architectural heritage.

Performing Arts

Lucknow is known for its rich tradition of performing arts, including Kathak dance and Thumri music. Visitors can experience this culture by attending a traditional dance or music performance, such as a Kathak dance recital or a Thumri music concert.

Literature

Lucknow has a rich tradition of literature, with a variety of poets and writers who have made significant contributions to Urdu literature. Visitors can experience this culture by visiting literary hubs such as the British Library and the Maulana Azad Library and reading some of the works of famous poets like Mir Taqi Mir and Mirza Ghalib.

Lucknow is a city with a rich history, culture, and architecture. Beyond the famous tourist spots, there are many hidden gems to be discovered. From trying delicious street food to experiencing traditional embroidery to visiting lesser-known monuments to attending a traditional dance or music performance, to reading literature, there are many ways to fully immerse yourself in the culture.