Cherishing life in Chaukori: Spending 36 hours in a memorable place!

Only have 36 hours to explore Chaukori? Don't worry. There's plenty to see and do in the quaint little hill station. Here's a guide to help you navigate Chaukori.

Nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Chaukori is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas. With its tranquil surroundings, lush green forests, and stunning landscapes, Chaukori is the perfect destination for a short weekend trip.

If you have just 36 hours to spare, here's a quick guide on how to make the most of your time in this beautiful town.

Day 1

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Kumaon Regimental Centre Museum which is located around 10 km from Chaukori. The museum showcases the history of the Kumaon Regiment which has a rich legacy dating back to the British era.

Afternoon: Head to the Berinag Temple which is located around 7 km from Chaukori. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Evening: End your day with a visit to the Mahakali Temple which is located in the heart of Chaukori. The temple is dedicated to the goddess Mahakali and is known for its beautiful architecture and serene surroundings.

Day 2

Morning: Start your day with a visit to the Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave Temple which is located around 45 km from Chaukori. The cave temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for its intricate rock formations and underground streams.

Afternoon: Head to the Chaukori Tea Gardens located just a few kilometres from the town. The tea gardens offer stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys and are the perfect spot for a leisurely walk.

Evening: End your trip with a visit to the Kafni Glacier located around 60 km from Chaukori. The glacier is known for its stunning views and is a popular trekking destination.

Accommodation

Chaukori offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit all budgets and preferences. You can choose from guesthouses, homestays, and resorts, many of which offer stunning views of the Himalayas. Some popular options include the Ojaswi Resort, The Misty Mountains, and The Colonial.

Getting Around

The best way to explore Chaukori is by hiring a taxi or a private vehicle. You can also take public transport, which includes buses and shared taxis, but these can be crowded and uncomfortable.

What to Pack

When packing for your 36-hour trip to Chaukori, there are a few essential items you need to carry:

Warm clothing for cooler evenings

Comfortable walking shoes

Sunscreen and a hat

Insect repellent

A camera to capture the stunning views

Chaukori is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of nature, history, and spirituality. With its stunning landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality, it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a short escape from city life. So, pack your bags and head to Chaukori for an unforgettable 36-hour trip that you'll cherish for a lifetime!