Check the exotic locations where Vijay's blockbuster 'Leo' was filmed

From the serene Dal Lake to the bustling Ramoji Film City, the filming locations of "Leo" offer a captivating journey for fans and adventurous travellers alike.

Lights, camera, action! Have you ever wondered what it's like to step into the world of your favourite film? Well, if you're a fan of the upcoming Tamil gangster action drama "Leo," we've got exciting news for you. This thrilling movie took its crew to breathtaking locations across India, from the serene Dal Lake in Kashmir to the bustling Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Fasten your seatbelt and get ready for an adventurous journey as we take you on a tour of the iconic filming spots of "Leo".

The Enchanting Dal Lake:

First stop, the picturesque Dal Lake in Kashmir! With its majestic mountains and tranquil waters, this stunning location played a pivotal role in the film. If you've ever dreamt of immersing yourself in the film's ambiance, a visit to Dal Lake is a must. Take a boat ride, soak in the beauty, and keep an eye out for familiar scenes unfolding before your eyes!

Hazratbal Shrine: Another scenic location in the film is the Hazratbal Shrine, a revered Muslim shrine in Kashmir. This sacred spot not only holds immense religious significance, but served as a backdrop for some memorable moments in the film. As you explore this awe-inspiring destination, you'll feel a special connection to the movie's storyline and the vibrant culture of the region.

Chennai: Jumping from the serene settings of Kashmir, the film is shot in the heart of Chennai. The film's adrenaline-pumping climax sequence was shot in the vibrant city, adding a new dimension to the film. To truly immerse yourself in the action-packed atmosphere, make a visit to the thrilling Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where some other remarkable scenes were also filmed. Prepare to be amazed as you witness the magic of filmmaking up close.

Sonmarg: Where Nature Meets Cinema: Venturing further into Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes, we arrive at Sonmarg, a hill station known for its awe-inspiring scenery. Featured in several scenes, this enchanting destination offers you the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of your favorite characters. Lose yourself in the captivating beauty of Sonmarg and create your own cinematic memories.

Pahalgam: Our next stop takes us to Pahalgam, another mesmerizing hill station that served as a backdrop for "Leo." With its lush green meadows and enchanting pine forests, Pahalgam offers a tranquil escape from the bustling city life. Explore its scenic trails, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and let your imagination transport you to the captivating world of the film.

Srinagar: Though not featured in the film, Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir, is a city brimming with history and charm. If you crave a deeper understanding of the region's cultural heritage, Srinagar is the perfect place to delve into Kashmiri traditions, visit historic landmarks, and savor delicious local cuisine. Expand your horizons beyond the film's narrative and immerse yourself in the essence of Kashmir.