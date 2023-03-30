Charleston, SC: The 5 best things to see and do in this southern city

Charleston is a city with something for everyone, whether you're interested in history, outdoor activities, or food.

Charleston, South Carolina is a charming city known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and Southern hospitality. With so many things to do and see in Charleston, it can be overwhelming to plan your trip. To help you make the most of your visit, here are the five best things to do in Charleston.

1. Explore the Historic District

Charleston's historic district is one of the most picturesque and well-preserved in the country. Take a walking tour of the district to see the beautiful antebellum homes, cobblestone streets, and lush gardens. Don't miss Rainbow Row, a series of 13 colourful row houses that are a popular photo spot.

2. Visit Fort Sumter

Located in the middle of Charleston Harbour, Fort Sumter is a must-see for history buffs. It's the site of the first shots of the Civil War and is now a national monument. You can take a boat tour of the fort and learn about its history from park rangers.

3. Go to the Beach

Charleston has some beautiful beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing. Folly Beach and Isle of Palms are two of the most popular beaches in the area. You can also visit Sullivan's Island, which has a historic lighthouse and beautiful scenery.

4. Tour a Plantation

Charleston's history is closely tied to the plantation era, and there are several historic plantations in the area that you can tour. Middleton Place and Magnolia Plantation are two of the most popular, with beautiful gardens, historic homes, and slave cabins.

5. Sample the Cuisine

Charleston is known for its delicious Southern cuisine, and there are plenty of restaurants in the city to try. Some local specialities to look out for include shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and she-crab soup. Be sure to also try some sweet tea and biscuits.

Charleston is a city with something for everyone, whether you're interested in history, outdoor activities, or food. With these 5 best things to do in Charleston, you'll have a memorable and enjoyable trip.