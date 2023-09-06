Chalo Manali! Tourism reopens in Himachal Pradesh after monsoon disruptions

Tourism in Himachal Pradesh is now open after being closed off to the public for three months due to severe monsoon-related damages. Both public and private property in the hilly state endured extensive destruction and losses worth over Rs. 10,000 crore due to flash floods and landslides.

Alliance Air has resumed flight services from Delhi to Shimla and Shimla to Dharamshala at discounted rates.

Pawan Hans Limited has resumed helicopter services from Chandigarh to Shimla and Shimla to Rampur, Kullu, Mandi, and Dharamshala under the UDAN scheme.

Tourist resorts in Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda, Kinnaur, Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Palampur, Dalhousie, and Khajjiar, have also been reopened; the roads leading to these locations have been repaired. Resorts across the state are also offering generous discounts to tourists as they're recovering from the devastation caused by the recent monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector contributes seven percent (around Rs. 14,000 crore) to the State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP). It also provides 14.42 percent of direct and indirect employment in the state.