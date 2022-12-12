At Christmas time, the entire state of Goa becomes a glistening, bride-ready celebration, with numerous venues in Old Goa and North Goa coming alive for ideal Christmas parties. Here are a few of the top things to do in Goa during the Christmas season to make your holiday a memorable one.

The coldest and most beautiful month in India is December. The weather is as enticing as ever at this time of year. The outdoors are filled with melancholic music, the sun is warm, the ocean waves are at their most carefree and people are nearer than ever. During the month, Goa, a former Portuguese colony in India becomes hyperactive with tourists flocking its sandy shores to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

While the rest of the country prepares to greet the New Year. Christmas in Goa is a spectacular festival, with lights and decorations covering every available surface.

Christmas carols are sung in every nook and corner of the sunny state as the air is filled with the aroma of scented candles during Christmas. If you consider to celebrating Christmas in India, there is no better place than Goa to be in. You can take your friends out for a night under the stars to see the fireworks and listen to chimes of church bells.

Check out these top 5 holiday activities to enjoy in Goa

At Christmas time, the whole state of Goa becomes a glistening, bride-ready celebration. Numerous venues in Old Goa and North Goa become ideal for a Christmas party. Ancient buildings, especially from the Middle Ages, dot the landscape. Explore the streets of Goa, where celebrations are held in every square inch of the state and don't miss the Christmas carnival. Below are a few of the top things to do in Goa during the Christmas season to indulge in a memorable holiday.

Christmas dances and live music festivals

There are specially organised Christmas dances, where live bands play all sorts of music for evryone to enjoy. From ballroom dancing to bhangda and electric music, these dances have something for people of all ages, to enjoy in a wholesome family time.

Deep-sea diving

Goa vacation packages often include scuba diving and snorkeling as optional activities. Colorful corals, shells, and fish of various sizes and hues may be seen by scuba divers. Clear waters can be seen through to a depth of 10 meters. The water in Goa is calm and gentle, perfect for novices. The state is a scuba diver's paradise. Among these are Bounty Bay, Davy Jones Locker, and Uma Guma Reef.

Sal Backwater Kayaking Tour

Goa's beaches, bays, backwaters, and rivers are some of the state's most recognizable landmarks. Paddling through the Sal Backwaters is a great way to get up close to the diverse wildlife in the area. Intriguing streams wind their way through the towns. You may see a variety of local birds when strolling along the riverbanks. The months of October through May are prime times for exploring the backcountry.

Villages dedicated to fishing may be found all around Goa, and river fishing is a popular pastime there. There is a lot of fishing to see and do if you take a kayaking trip. The waterways also reach many otherwise inaccessible areas. Birds, both migratory and permanent, often make their homes in such areas. Avian experts and enthusiasts may be able to identify some unusual species here.

Enjoyable and simple, kayaking requires just the use of proper safety gear. Absolutely no previous knowledge is needed.

Take a day trip to the islands.

Many islands surround Goa and one can take boat ride to one of these islands to a day trip. And if you are lucky enough, you'll even get to see dolphins bobbing around in the sea.

Adventure in a Banana Boat

Numerous beaches in Goa, including Candolim Beach, Baga Beach, and Colva Beach, provide opportunities for this thrilling pastime. The Banana Boat, so named because of its yellow color, is simply a bathtub. On the water, it is towed by a motorboat and is long and cylindrical. The difficulty is in maintaining control of this shaky vessel. Any time you lose your footing and fall off, you have to begin the process from square one.

In comparison to other forms of aquatic recreation, this one is far less risky. Banana boating sometimes referred to as a sea sled, is rapidly growing in popularity. Life jackets and other safety gear are used whenever this is attempted. The motorboat driver tries his hardest to flip the banana boat over while maneuvering it. The ones on top need to use their counterbalancing abilities to prevent this from happening.

Sailing the Mandovi River at Sunset

Christmas is a great time to visit Goa, where you may take a trip down the river or have a party on a private boat with your friends. Taking a sail on the Mandovi River on Christmas Eve is a great way to soak in the spirit of the season. A Christmas party in Goa wouldn't be complete without a boat ride on the ocean at night. It is possible to arrange a romantic candlelight meal if you are with your special someone. Make a reservation for yourself right now.

Making a crib or a star? Enter the contest!

The Goan Christmas festivities sometimes include a visit to a crib. Everyone from architects to home decorators to furniture designers takes part in these contests, all of which result in a wide range of inventive products. The most well-known depictions are those of Jesus' hometown. Additionally, there is a high-spirited tournament of a greater size that aims to create local stars.

Cherry, date, plum, and dry fruit are mixed with rum, whiskey, wine, and other libations to mark special occasions, and you may learn how to make these cocktails at a cake-mixing ceremony or in a gourmet class. Going "crib hopping" in Goa, as well as seeing performances and attending Christmas parties all across Goa, will also be quite popular.