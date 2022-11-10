Camping in South India? Check out these top 3 cities to set up your tent

By Sanhita Baruah

From Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu to Chikamaguluru in Karnataka and Wayanad in Kerala. These are the top 5 destinations to try camping overnight.

Tired of living under a roof? Want to break free and live amidst wilderness? If you are an adventure lover who wants to steer clear of modernisation and live completely amidst nature, then camping might interest you. Let's take a tour of the top 5 sites in southern India, where you could opt to go camping on your next long weekend.

If you have any doubts regarding camping, let’s get them out of the way: camping is not prohibited in India, however there are certain do’s and don’t set in place, to ensure safety of everyone involved.

These top 3 camping attractions in the western ghats are sure to take your breath away and give you a surreal experience.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

One of the gems of Tamilnadu, Kodaikanal is a romantic and dreamy hill station that is home to thousands of tourists every year. Some areas of Kodaikanal are prohibited for camping enthusiasts as those areas are prone to wildlife movement.

But, in safe spaces you can camp any time during the year and witness life first hand. The best place to set up a tent is in the foothills of the Kodai range, at a height of 6,562 ft above sea level. Early morning treks are the best, however ensure to carry sufficient light and safety precautions with you if you want to venture into the dark.

A slightly tedious trek to the Dolphin’s nose point is worth the sweat when you witness the awe-inspiring views it offers. You can also hire a cycle nearby, park it safely near your campsite and go cycling. The chilly morning in Kodaikanal, with the wind in your hair, fresh air flowing through your lungs and adrenaline pumped up, you won’t have the heart to return.

Chikamaguluru, Karnataka

Located at a height of 3,400 ft from sea level, Chikamagaluru is a scenic hilltown in the western ghats range which is blessed with bounties offered by nature. Some of the best spots to camp would be near the foothills of Mullayanagiri hills which is a peak 24,00 ft high.

You can stay at the foothills, book a cab the previous day, wake up before 5AM, board the cab and proceed towards the peak of Mullayanagiri. Cliffs embraced by thick clouds and mist on a cold morning with the lazy sun sleeping amidst the soft spongy clouds, you will be mesmerised by the beauty of the hills.

There are tens of steps to climb when you reach Mullyanagiri and on top is the stunning viewpoint for viewing the entirety of the hill range. Climbing those steps amidst the mist truly makes way for a dreamy experience and the place looks like the stairway to heaven.

Camp Alpha is a camping organising company that offers you space to set up your own tent and avail their food, for no extra price. This is an ideal option if you don’t want to make your own food, or search for local hotels for every meal.

If you like to move around, you can pack up your tent and set up camp in the vicinity of Kalhatti falls. Blanketed by nature’s gifts on all sides, the place offers gorgeous views of the reserve forest hidden in the woods, the splattering sound of waterfall, huge hills in the surroundings and trekking opportunities. It is a marvellous spot for nature lovers, who wish to wake up to the sound of waterfall with the first light on their face, step into the wilderness first thing in the morning and experience what it’s like to live alongside nature.

Wayanad, Kerala

Think of Wayanad, think of majestic hills, wide green fields, lustrous grasslands and the song of the waterfalls. Perfect for a mix of road trip and camping, Wayand offers enthralling views and a soul soothing experience. Camping in and around streams and waterfalls is the best way to absorb the serenity of the place.

The village of Valad is known for its camping trails. Located near the Kabini river, you can wake up in the morning to the refreshing sound of the river, trek your way to a nearby waterfall that is safe for bathing, take a dip in freezing waters that calm your soul, walk or cycle to a nearby local hotel and have puttu for breakfast or parotta and fish curry, or beef for lunch, take long walks or trek along the beautiful hills and plantations of Wayanad and get lost in the enchanting place.

In the evening, you can team up with the locals, sit down in the canal banks and fish with them, or go for a dreamy sunset boating, return to your camp and sleep to the lullaby of the river.

Take enough safety precautions. It is always better to camp in groups, unless you are an experienced camper who can brave any unforeseen danger. It is advisable to return to your tent at least 1 hour before sundown, to ready your tent and sleep. Living with nature resets your body clock and you tend to wake and sleep with the sun. A safe and memorable experience is worth a hundred songs and stories!

