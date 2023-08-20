Campbell Bay: Unveiling a hidden paradise in Andaman and Nicobar

Campbell Bay emerges as a must-see gem within the embrace Nicobar district in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It's a national park shrouded in allure and mystery, waiting to be discovered. To tread its enchanted grounds, one must embark on an exhilarating journey through dense, tropical evergreen forests. Here, a tapestry of vibrant orchids, kaleidoscopic blossoms, and mangrove sanctuaries unfurl, igniting the passion of photography enthusiasts who grace its shores.

Optimal moments to embrace Campbell Bay's beauty

Campbell Bay's climate dances to the rhythm of hot and humid notes, yet its temperament remains relatively temperate compared to its mainland counterparts. As summer's fervour raises the mercury to 31 degrees, the realm descends to a gentle 20 degrees during the transition from rainy to summer seasons. This moderate oscillation renders a year-round sense of pleasantness, casting a welcoming embrace. The idyllic window to traverse the Andaman Islands unveils itself from March to October. During these months, the ambience graces visitors with pleasant conditions, perfect for outdoor pursuits and wildlife enthusiasts yearning for glimpses of the denizens of Campbell Bay National Park.

Also read:

A symphony of climate

Within the realms of Campbell Bay National Park, the symphony of climate takes centre stage. While the notes of heat and humidity resonate, they harmonize with moderation, unlike the crescendo experienced across much of the nation. Summer unveils its warmth, caressing the land with 31 degrees of sun-kissed passion, while winter paints a cooler portrait, gracing the realm with a gentle 20 degrees. Travellers are advised to drape themselves in lightweight cotton attire, a suitable armour against the torrid embrace of the weather.

Embarking from Port Blair:

The path to Campbell Bay unfolds through the air, as the government extends its benevolent wings through helicopter services originating in Port Blair. Alternatively, a maritime adventure beckons, riding the waves upon an inter-island boat service ferry. This aquatic odyssey winds through Little Andaman, Nancowry, and Car Nicobar, a voyage of its own that unfolds over a week, spanning the 529 kilometres between Port Blair and Campbell Bay. For those seeking swifter passage, the MV Campbell Bay offers its majestic decks, slicing through the waters, bridging Port Blair to Campbell Bay within 24 hours, albeit on a weekly schedule.

Also read: Best places to visit in Andaman and Nicobar

Departing from Havelock Island:

Havelock Island extends no direct conduit to Campbell Bay's shores. Wanderers must first navigate their way to Port Blair's embrace. From there, the options diverge: the aerial route, enlisting the services of a helicopter; or the maritime passage, boarding a ferry. The latter course unveils its own adventure, calling at the waypoints of Little Andaman, Nancowry, and Car Nicobar, a vibrant tapestry woven by the inter-island boat service's wake.